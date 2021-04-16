Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen : Press release - PZU Group financial results

25 March 2021

PZU Group's 2020 results

High rate of growth in insurance activity, investment portfolio resilient to economic slowdown.

The PZU Group is effectively building its profitability while maintaining a high level of sales. The PZU Group's net result net of banking activity was PLN 3.1 billion in 2020, signifying growth of nearly 12% versus 2019. After adjustment for the impact exerted by pandemic- related events, the net profit attributable to the equity holders of the PZU Group's parent company was PLN 3.8 billion, signifying growth of 17% versus 2019. Such a high level of profit implies a very high return on equity of 22.5% after adjustment for the impact exerted by the pandemic. Gross written premium in 2020 remained at a high level of almost PLN 24 billion.

"PZU has approximately 16 million clients holding its insurance products, which enabled us to generate nearly PLN 24 billion in gross written premium in 2020. These figures represent the great amount of trust placed in us and our enormous obligation to clients and shareholders who expect us to take efforts to grow value. I can say with complete certainty that we overcame these challenges in 2020. Nearly PLN 15 billion in premium in non-life insurance was generated on a combined ratio of 88.2%, a figure that is much better than the average combined ratio of our competitors. The other PLN 8.9 billion in premium was generated on life insurance where we also demonstrated our strength and determination. The operating margin was 18.8%, with the margin on just group and individually continued insurance being 19.7%. These results were achieved in very distinct conditions on capital ratios that were very sound at the same time. This proves that the capacity to generate high returns and pay dividends is regularly being augmented in PZU's business", says Beata Kozłowska-Chyła,Ph.D. Hab., CEO of PZU.

Resilient business model

The sound insurance activity model and the investment portfolio well-prepared to face an economic slowdown make the PZU Group's business more resilient in the face of the repercussions the pandemic has meant for the market.

The intensive development of the investment pillar has made TFI PZU one of the leaders in the sales of funds and portfolios and it has contributed to its assets under management growing to nearly PLN 1.3 billion. TFI PZU had a 35% market share in Employee Capital Schemes (PPK) measured by the number of contracts, translating into its ECSs holding assets of PLN 390 million at the end of 2020.

The PZU Group's portfolio delivered a return of 4.4%; in other words, it exceeded the risk-free rate by 3.7 percentage points.

Such good performance was achieved while maintaining a safe portfolio composition. At the end of 2020 debt instruments accounted for 84%. This would not have been possible had fundamental changes not been consistently implemented in how we manage our portfolios. We are raising the level of investment-grade corporate debt while simultaneously curtailing the risk of listed equities. We have also selected strategies to generate interest income thereby reducing