Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen : Press release - PZU Group financial results

the impact exerted by asset revaluation on the result. This approach also worked very well in 2020, which featured a high level of volatility and uncertainty. At present, the main portfolio provides a stable level of interest income forming the basis for generating profitability in the long-term. In Q4 2020 alone the return on the main portfolio was 5.1%, constituting an above- average return in current economic conditions against the backdrop of the overall market", says Tomasz Kulik, PZU Management Board Member and CFO.
The PZU Group's net result attributable to equity holders of the parent company, i.e. including banks was PLN 1.9 billion in 2020, which consisted of the net result adjusted for the banks of PLN 3.1 billion, impairment losses related to the acquisition of the banks totaling PLN 1.3 billion and the result on banking activity of PLN 149 million.
Life and health insurance
In 2020 the PZU Group retained its dominant position on the life insurance market with a high gross written premium on individual insurance (PLN 1.7 billion) and a stable gross written premium on group and individually continued life insurance (PLN 7 billion).
The growing significance of new solutions in patient care and the rising demand for telemedicine formed the basis for the fast pace of growth in health. In 2020 PZU Zdrowie gradually enlarged its share of the health insurance market. At the end of 2020 PZU Zdrowie had more than 2.8 million clients holding its health products. The revenue in this period was PLN 949 million, constituting 65% growth in the last two years.
Support during the pandemic
In 2020 the PZU Group, and in particular the banks belonging to it, contributed to mitigating the pandemic's economic repercussions through the transfer of public aid to businesses. Involvement in the battle against the pandemic also entailed mitigating its health effects: the PZU Group's companies earmarked more than PLN 25 million for extensive charitable campaigns focusing on hospitals and services combating the pandemic.
PZU's infrastructure was also used to create special aid hotlines for physicians and psychologists to provide free consultations. Multiple campaigns to promote safety during the pandemic were conducted.
Such multi-faceted activities made it possible to build value for all of the Group's stakeholders and demonstrate these companies' social commitment.
Strong capital position
Despite the demanding environment the PZU Group's capital position continues to be very strong. The PZU Group has generated some of the best solvency ratios seen among European insurers, thereby confirming the high level of safety in the operations conducted. Solvency II as at 30 September 2020 was 257% for the overall Group, 284% for PZU and 381% for PZU Życie.