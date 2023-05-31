Poxel : Convening Notice of meeting AGM - June 21 2023
05/31/2023 | 01:44pm EDT
English translation for information purposes only
POXEL
A French Société anonyme (corporation) with share capital of € 638,879.22
Registered office : 259/261 Avenue Jean Jaurès
Immeuble Le Sunway
69007 Lyon (France)
Lyon Trade and Companies Registry no. 510 970 817
NOTICE OF MEETING
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (Ordinary and Extraordinary)
Wednesday 21 June 2023 at 9: a.m. (Paris time)
Ho telMercure Lyon Centre Saxe Lafayette,
29 rue de Bonnel, 69003 Lyon (France)
AGENDA
AGENDA OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF JUNE 21, 2023
As shareholders, you are informed that the combined General Meeting will be held on June 21, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., at Hôtel Mercure Lyon Centre Saxe Lafayette, 29 rue de Bonnel, 69003 Lyon (France), in order to deliberate on the following agenda:
AGENDA
Resolutions to be resolved upon by the ordinary general shareholders' meeting:
Approval of the company's financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (1st resolution);
Approval of the company's consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended
December 31, 2022 (2nd resolution);
Allocation of the losses for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (3rd resolution);
Approval of the agreements listed in ArticlesL.225-38et seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) (4th resolution);
Renewal of a director's term of office (Mohamed Khoso Baluch) (5th resolution);
Renewal of a director's term of office (Thomas Kuhn) (6th resolution);
Renewal of a director's term of office (Pascale Boissel) (7th resolution);
Approval of elements of the compensation listed in ArticleL.22-10-9I of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), pursuant to Article L.22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) (8th resolution);
Approval of elements of the compensation due or granted to the Chairman of the Board of Directors in respect of the 2022 financial year (9th resolution);
Approval of the elements of the compensation due or granted to the Chief Executive Officer in respect of the 2022 financial year (10th resolution);
Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman of the Board of Directors (11th resolution);
Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the Chief Executive Officer (12th resolution);
Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the directors (13th resolution);
Authorization to be given to the Board of Directors with a view to the purchase by the Company of its own shares (14th resolution).
Resolutions to be resolved upon by the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting:
Authorization to the Board of Directors to reduce share capital by cancelling treasury shares (15th resolution);
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase by issuing shares, equity securities conferring access to other equity securities or conferring the right to an allotment of debt securities and/or securities conferring access to equity securities, maintaining preferred subscription rights (16th resolution);
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase by issuing shares, equity securities conferring access to other equity securities or conferring the right to an allotment of debt securities and/or securities conferring access to equity securities, cancelling preferred subscription rights, by making a public offering and option conferring a priority right (17th resolution);
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase by issuing shares, equity securities conferring access to other equity securities or conferring the right to an
allotment of debt securities and/or securities conferring access to equity securities, cancelling preferred subscription rights in favor of a specific category of persons (18th resolution);
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase by issuing shares, equity securities conferring access to other equity securities or conferring the right to an allotment of debt securities and/or securities conferring access to equity securities, cancelling preferred subscription rights in favor of designated persons (19th resolution);
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase, within the limit of 20% of the share capital per year, by issuing shares, equity securities conferring access to other equity securities or conferring the right to an allotment of debt securities and/or securities conferring access to equity securities, cancelling preferred subscription rights, by making an offer to qualified investors or a restricted group of investors, within the meaning of Article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier) (20th resolution);
Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors in accordance with Articles L.22-10-52, paragraph 2, and R.22-10-32 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) to set the issue price of the shares, equity securities conferring access to other equity securities or conferring the right to an allotment of debt securities and/or securities conferring access to equity securities, cancelling preferred subscription rights, under the delegations of authority that are the subject of the 17th and 20th resolutions (21st resolution);
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the number of shares to be issued in the event of a capital increase with or without preferred subscription rights (22d resolution);
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase by incorporation of premiums, reserves, profits or other items (23rd resolution);
Delegation granted to the Board of Directors to issue shares and securities leading to a capital increase in consideration of non-cash contributions (24th resolution);
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue shares and securities entailing a capital increase in the event of a public exchange offer initiated by the Company (25th resolution);
Setting of the overall limits on the amount of the issues carried out pursuant to the delegations of authority granted (26th resolution);
Authorization to the Board of Directors to grant share subscription and/or purchase options
("Options"), cancelling shareholders' preferred subscription rights in favor of a specific category of persons (27th resolution);
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue and allot ordinary share warrants
("Warrants"), cancelling preferred subscription rights in favor of a specific category of persons
(28th resolution);
Authorization to the Board of Directors to allot free shares, whether existing or to be issued
("Free Shares"), cancelling shareholders' preferred subscription rights in favor of a specific category of persons (29th resolution);
Setting of the overall limits on the amount of the issues carried out pursuant to the authorizations to grant Options and Free Shares and the delegations of authority in order to issue Warrants (30th resolution);
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase by issuing shares or securities conferring access to the company's capital restricted to members of a company savings plan, cancelling preferred subscription rights in favor thereof (31st resolution);
Decision to be taken in accordance with article L.225-248 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) (shareholders' equity falling below one half of the share capital) (32d resolution);