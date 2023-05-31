Poxel : Convening Notice of meeting AGM - June 21 2023

As shareholders, you are informed that the combined General Meeting will be held on June 21, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., at Hôtel Mercure Lyon Centre Saxe Lafayette, 29 rue de Bonnel, 69003 Lyon (France), in order to deliberate on the following agenda:

AGENDA

Resolutions to be resolved upon by the ordinary general shareholders' meeting:

Approval of the company's financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (1 st resolution);

Approval of the company's consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended

December 31, 2022 (2 nd resolution);

Allocation of the losses for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (3rd resolution);

Approval of the agreements listed in Articles L.225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) (4th resolution);

Renewal of a director's term of office (Mohamed Khoso Baluch) (5th resolution);

resolution); Renewal of a director's term of office (Thomas Kuhn) (6 th resolution);

resolution); Renewal of a director's term of office (Pascale Boissel) (7 th resolution);

Approval of elements of the compensation listed in Article L.22-10-9 I of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), pursuant to Article L.22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) (8th resolution);

Approval of elements of the compensation due or granted to the Chairman of the Board of Directors in respect of the 2022 financial year (9th resolution);

resolution); Approval of the elements of the compensation due or granted to the Chief Executive Officer in respect of the 2022 financial year (10 th resolution);

resolution); Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman of the Board of Directors (11 th resolution);

resolution); Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the Chief Executive Officer (12 th resolution);

resolution); Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the directors (13 th resolution);

resolution); Authorization to be given to the Board of Directors with a view to the purchase by the Company of its own shares (14 th resolution).

Resolutions to be resolved upon by the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting: