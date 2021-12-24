Poxel : Corporate Presentation

Some of the statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue" or similar terminology. These statements are based on the Company's current strategy, plans, objectives, assumptions, estimates and projections. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on those statements. The Company makes no representation, warranty or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements will be achieved, and such forward-looking statements represent, in each case, only one of many possible scenarios and should not be viewed as the most likely or standard scenario. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
Poxel's Investment Highlights
To discover, develop and commercialize innovative therapies for patients suffering from serious chronic and rare diseases with underlying metabolic pathophysiology
acetyl CoA
METABOLIC INFLAMMATION
DISORDERS
(cellular energy
homeostasisTISSUE
imbalances) DEGENERATION & CELL DEATH
apoptosis,
necrosis
TWYMEEG® (Imeglimin) Approved And Launched for Type 2 Diabetes in Japan
Strategic Focus on Rare Metabolic Indications and NASH
Clinical Stage Pipelinewith Global Operations
Highly Experienced ManagementTeam in Metabolic Diseases
Leadership Team
Highly Experienced Management Team; Extensive R&D and Metabolic Expertise
Based in France
Thomas Kuhn (Pharm D, MBA)
Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder
Sébastien Bolze (Pharm D, PhD)
EVP, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Co-founder
Pascale Fouqueray (MD, PhD)
EVP, Clinical Development &
Regulatory Affairs,
Co-founder
Sophie Bozec (PhD)
SVP, R&D Pharmacology &
Scientific Communication,
Co-founder
Anne Renevot
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
Quentin Durand
EVP, Chief Legal Officer
Sylvie Bertrand
Vice President, Human
Resources
Based in the US
Noah Beerman (MBA)
EVP, Business Development & President, US Operations
David Moller (MD)
EVP, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO)
Elizabeth Woo
SVP, Investor Relations, Public Relations & Corporate
Communications
Based in Japan
Takashi Kanedo (MD, PhD)
SVP, Medical and President
of Poxel Japan KK
Robust Mid-to-Late Stage Metabolic Pipeline
Focus on Rare Metabolic Diseases and NASH
Indication
MOA
Discovery
PH 1
PH 2 PH 3
Approved/
Partner/ Rights
Upcoming Milestones
/PC
Marketed
Type 2 Diabetes (T2D)
TWYMEEG®
MRC
• TWYMEEG approved for T2D in Japan on
T2D
June 23, 2021
Japan / Asia1
Modulator
• Product launch September 16, 2021
Imeglimin
T2D with
MRC
• Exploring options to move the program forward
US / EU /
CKD stages
Modulator
into Phase 3
Other
3b/4
NASH
PXL065
NASH
Non-Genomic
• Phase 2 results expected Q3 2022
TZD2
•
505(b)(2) pathway
PXL770
NASH
AMPK3
• Successful Phase 2a Study
Activator
• Evaluate next steps by year end 2022
Rare Metabolic Indications
PXL770
ALD4
AMPK
Activator
PXL065
ALD4
Non-Genomic
TZD
Next-Gen
Not
AMPK
AMPK
Disclosed
Activator
Next-Gen
Not
Non-Genomic
D-TZD
Disclosed
TZD
Initiate Phase 2a Q1 2022
Initiate Phase 2a Q1 2022
Complete PC studies in 2021
Select lead candidate(s)
1. Includes: China, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos. 2. Deuterium-modified thiazolidinediione. 3. AMP-kinase. 4. X-linkedAdrenoLeukoDystrophy.
