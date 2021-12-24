Log in
    POXEL   FR0012432516

POXEL

(POXEL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 12/24 08:00:22 am
4.868 EUR   -0.45%
10:57aPOXEL : Corporate Presentation
PU
12/06Poxel S.A. Appoints Jaspreet Singh to Scientific Advisory Board
CI
11/08Corporate Profile November 2021
PU
Poxel : Corporate Presentation

12/24/2021 | 10:57am EST
Corporate Presentation

December 2021

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue" or similar terminology. These statements are based on the Company's current strategy, plans, objectives, assumptions, estimates and projections. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on those statements. The Company makes no representation, warranty or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements will be achieved, and such forward-looking statements represent, in each case, only one of many possible scenarios and should not be viewed as the most likely or standard scenario. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

2

Poxel's Investment Highlights

To discover, develop and commercialize innovative therapies for patients suffering from serious chronic and rare diseases with underlying metabolic pathophysiology

acetyl CoA

METABOLIC INFLAMMATION

DISORDERS

(cellular energy

homeostasisTISSUE

imbalances) DEGENERATION & CELL DEATH

apoptosis,

necrosis

3

  • TWYMEEG® (Imeglimin) Approved And Launched for Type 2 Diabetes in Japan
  • Strategic Focus on Rare Metabolic Indications and NASH
  • Clinical Stage Pipeline with Global Operations
  • Highly Experienced Management Team in Metabolic Diseases

Leadership Team

Highly Experienced Management Team; Extensive R&D and Metabolic Expertise

Based in France

Thomas Kuhn (Pharm D, MBA)

Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder

Sébastien Bolze (Pharm D, PhD)

EVP, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Co-founder

Pascale Fouqueray (MD, PhD)

EVP, Clinical Development &

Regulatory Affairs,

Co-founder

Sophie Bozec (PhD)

SVP, R&D Pharmacology &

Scientific Communication,

Co-founder

Anne Renevot

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

Quentin Durand

EVP, Chief Legal Officer

Sylvie Bertrand

Vice President, Human

Resources

Based in the US

Noah Beerman (MBA)

EVP, Business Development & President, US Operations

David Moller (MD)

EVP, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO)

Elizabeth Woo

SVP, Investor Relations, Public Relations & Corporate

Communications

Based in Japan

Takashi Kanedo (MD, PhD)

SVP, Medical and President

of Poxel Japan KK

4

Robust Mid-to-Late Stage Metabolic Pipeline

Focus on Rare Metabolic Diseases and NASH

Indication

MOA

Discovery

PH 1

PH 2 PH 3

Approved/

Partner/ Rights

Upcoming Milestones

/PC

Marketed

Type 2 Diabetes (T2D)

TWYMEEG®

MRC

• TWYMEEG approved for T2D in Japan on

T2D

June 23, 2021

Japan / Asia1

Modulator

• Product launch September 16, 2021

Imeglimin

T2D with

MRC

• Exploring options to move the program forward

US / EU /

CKD stages

Modulator

into Phase 3

Other

3b/4

NASH

PXL065

NASH

Non-Genomic

• Phase 2 results expected Q3 2022

TZD2

505(b)(2) pathway

PXL770

NASH

AMPK3

• Successful Phase 2a Study

Activator

• Evaluate next steps by year end 2022

Rare Metabolic Indications

PXL770

ALD4

AMPK

Activator

PXL065

ALD4

Non-Genomic

TZD

Next-Gen

Not

AMPK

AMPK

Disclosed

Activator

Next-Gen

Not

Non-Genomic

D-TZD

Disclosed

TZD

  • Initiate Phase 2a Q1 2022
  • Initiate Phase 2a Q1 2022
  • Complete PC studies in 2021
  • Select lead candidate(s)

1. Includes: China, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos. 2. Deuterium-modified thiazolidinediione. 3. AMP-kinase. 4. X-linkedAdrenoLeukoDystrophy.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Poxel SA published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 15:56:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 15,5 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
Net income 2021 -32,6 M -36,9 M -36,9 M
Net cash 2021 8,20 M 9,28 M 9,28 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 140 M 158 M 158 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,47x
EV / Sales 2022 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 79,9%
Technical analysis trends POXEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,87 €
Average target price 15,95 €
Spread / Average Target 228%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Kuhn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne Renevot Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pierre Legault Chairman
Takashi Kaneko Senior Vice President-Medical
David E. Moller Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POXEL-23.11%159
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.24.41%90 918
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS29.45%65 387
BIONTECH SE213.16%61 658
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-5.45%56 813
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.2.40%52 849