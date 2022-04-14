Log in
    POXEL   FR0012432516

POXEL

(POXEL)
04/14 10:59:24 am EDT
2.120 EUR   -1.85%
04/01POXEL : Corporate Profile April 2022
PU
04/01POXEL : Corporate Presentation
PU
03/25POXEL : Corporate Profile March 2022
PU
Poxel : Corporate Presentation

04/14/2022 | 11:07am EDT
Corporate Presentation

April 2022

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue" or similar terminology. These statements are based on the Company's current strategy, plans, objectives, assumptions, estimates and projections. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on those statements. The Company makes no representation, warranty or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements will be achieved, and such forward-looking statements represent, in each case, only one of many possible scenarios and should not be viewed as the most likely or standard scenario. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

2

Poxel's Mission

To discover, develop and commercialize innovative therapies for patients suffering from serious chronic and rare diseases with underlying metabolic pathophysiology

  • TWYMEEG® (Imeglimin) Approved

And Launched for Type 2 Diabetes in Japan

  • Strategic Focus on Rare Metabolic-Renal Indications and NASH

  • Clinical Stage Pipeline with Global Operations

  • Highly Experienced Management

    Team in Metabolic Diseases

Summary and Investment Highlights

  • TWYMEEG® (Imeglimin) approved for Type 2 Diabetes in Japan

    • o To-date, JPY 7.0 B (EUR 53 M) received in upfront and clinical & regulatory milestones

    • o Launched in Sept 2021 by Sumitomo Pharma, #1 diabetes company in Japan

    • o Entitled to receive potential sales-based payments up to JPY 26.5B (EUR 200 M, USD 227 M) and escalating 8-18% royalties on net sales1

    • o Considering selected regional partnerships outside Sumitomo Pharma territories

  • Strategic focus on rare metabolic indications and NASH

    • o NASH: PXL065 Phase 2 results anticipated Q3 2022

      • o Option to advance either PXL065 or PXL770 as oral, first-in-class addressing large market opportunity

    • o ALD: Fast Track Designation for PXL065 & PXL770

      • o PXL065 and PXL770 Phase 2a biomarker POC studies now anticipated to start midyear, followed by results in early 2023; potential to advance into pivotal trial in 2023

  • Cash & cash equivalents: EUR 32.3 million (USD 36.6 million) as of 12/31/2021

  • Highly experienced management team with extensive metabolic R&D and business expertise & track record in US, EU and Japan

1. 8% royalties expected through Sumitomo Pharma FY22 (to March 2023). First 8% of royalties on net sales of Imeglimin paid to Merck Serono. Net royalties above 8% retained by Poxel.

Poxel's Key Investment Highlights

A New Chapter to Drive Shareholder Value

Strategic focus on rare metabolic diseases and NASH

Entitled to significant royalties following first drug approval and launch in Japan in 2021 for TWYMEEG® (Imeglimin) for Type 2 Diabetes

Proven capabilities to build solid partnerships and to lead drug development

Diversified Clinical Stage Pipeline with Global Operations

Highly Experienced Management Team in Metabolic Diseases

* X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Poxel SA published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 15:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
