Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Poxel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POXEL   FR0012432516

POXEL

(POXEL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:03 2023-02-17 am EST
0.8640 EUR   -0.92%
12:26pPoxel : Corporate Presentation
PU
02/15Poxel S.A. Reports Revenue Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/05Poxel Announces Upcoming Participation at Investor Conferences
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Poxel : Corporate Presentation

02/17/2023 | 12:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Presentation

February 2022

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue" or similar terminology. These statements are based on the Company's current strategy, plans, objectives, assumptions, estimates and projections. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on those statements. The Company makes no representation, warranty or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements will be achieved, and such forward-looking statements represent, in each case, only one of many possible scenarios and should not be viewed as the most likely or standard scenario. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

2

Poxel's Mission

To discover, develop and commercialize innovative therapies for patients suffering from serious chronic and rare diseases with underlying metabolic pathophysiology

Strategic Focus on NASH and Rare

acetyl CoA

Metabolic Indications

METABOLIC

INFLAMMATION

TWYMEEG® (Imeglimin) Approved

and Marketed for Type 2 Diabetes in

DISORDERS

Japan

(cellular energy

TISSUE

Clinical Stage Pipeline with Global

homeostasis

DEGENERATION

imbalances)

& CELL DEATH

Operations

apoptosis,

Highly Experienced Management

necrosis

Team in Metabolic Diseases

3

Key Financial & Shareholder Information

Market data

Shareholder ownership2

Bpi France

15.4%

Ticker: POXEL

ISIN: FR0012432516

Number of shares: 30 913 2691

Key financials

  • As of 12/31/22 cash & cash equivalents:
    EUR 13.1 million

Founders

9.0%

Floating

75.6%

Analyst coverage

Bryan Garnier

Alex Cogut

Degroof Petercam

David Seynnaeve

Jefferies

Lucy Codrington

JMP Securities

Jason Butler

Oddo

Martial Descoutures

4

1.

As of January 31, 2023

2.

At the date of the presentation, based on the Company's knowledge.

3.

And affiliates.

Leadership Team

Highly Experienced Management Team; Extensive R&D and Metabolic Expertise

Based in France

Thomas Kuhn (Pharm D,

MBA)

Chief Executive Officer and

Co-founder

Quentin Durand

EVP, Chief Legal Officer and

Head of CSR Corporate

Social Responsibility

Sylvie Bertrand

Vice President, Human

Resources

Sébastien Bolze (Pharm D, PhD)

EVP, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Co-founder

Pascale Fouqueray (MD, PhD)

EVP, Clinical Development &

Regulatory Affairs,

Co-founder

Sophie Bozec (PhD)

SVP, R&D Pharmacology &

Scientific Communication,

Co-founder

Based in the US

Noah Beerman (MBA)

EVP, Business Development

& President, US Operations

David Moller (MD)

EVP, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO)

Elizabeth Woo

SVP, Investor Relations, Public

Relations & Corporate

Communications

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Poxel SA published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 17:25:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about POXEL
12:26pPoxel : Corporate Presentation
PU
02/15Poxel S.A. Reports Revenue Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December ..
CI
01/05Poxel Announces Upcoming Participation at Investor Conferences
AQ
2022Poxel Announces Drawdown of the Remaining Two Tranches of its Equity-linked Financing F..
AQ
2022Poxel : Corporate Presentation
PU
2022Poxel : Corporate Presentation
PU
2022Poxel S.A. Reports Revenue Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septembe..
CI
2022Poxel : Corporate Presentation
PU
2022Poxel Announces Upcoming Presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual NASH Investor V..
AQ
2022Availability of Poxel's 2022 Half-Year Financial Report
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5,40 M 5,76 M 5,76 M
Net income 2022 -37,8 M -40,3 M -40,3 M
Net Debt 2022 45,0 M 48,0 M 48,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25,2 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,0x
EV / Sales 2023 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart POXEL
Duration : Period :
Poxel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POXEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,87 €
Average target price 13,93 €
Spread / Average Target 1 498%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Kuhn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne Renevot Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pierre Legault Chairman
Sophie Hallakou-Bozec Senior VP-Research & Development Pharmacology
Takashi Kaneko Senior Vice President-Medical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POXEL-7.23%27
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.28%78 585
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS3.45%75 081
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.6.30%36 726
BIONTECH SE-1.73%34 360
GENMAB A/S-6.60%25 739