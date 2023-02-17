Poxel : Corporate Presentation

Some of the statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue" or similar terminology. These statements are based on the Company's current strategy, plans, objectives, assumptions, estimates and projections. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on those statements. The Company makes no representation, warranty or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements will be achieved, and such forward-looking statements represent, in each case, only one of many possible scenarios and should not be viewed as the most likely or standard scenario. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
2
Poxel's Mission
To discover, develop and commercialize innovative therapies for patients suffering from serious chronic and rare diseases with underlying metabolic pathophysiology
• Strategic Focus on NASH and Rare
acetyl CoA
Metabolic Indications
METABOLIC
INFLAMMATION
• TWYMEEG® (Imeglimin) Approved
and Marketed for Type 2 Diabetes in
DISORDERS
Japan
(cellular energy
TISSUE
• Clinical Stage Pipeline with Global
homeostasis
DEGENERATION
imbalances)
& CELL DEATH
Operations
apoptosis,
• Highly Experienced Management
necrosis
Team in Metabolic Diseases
3
Key Financial & Shareholder Information
Market data
Shareholder ownership2
Bpi France
15.4%
Ticker: POXEL
ISIN: FR0012432516
Number of shares: 30 913 2691
Key financials
As of 12/31/22 cash & cash equivalents:
EUR 13.1 million
Founders
9.0%
Floating
75.6%
Analyst coverage
Bryan Garnier
Alex Cogut
Degroof Petercam
David Seynnaeve
Jefferies
Lucy Codrington
JMP Securities
Jason Butler
Oddo
Martial Descoutures
4
1.
As of January 31, 2023
2.
At the date of the presentation, based on the Company's knowledge.
3.
And affiliates.
Leadership Team
Highly Experienced Management Team; Extensive R&D and Metabolic Expertise
Based in France
Thomas Kuhn (Pharm D,
MBA)
Chief Executive Officer and
Co-founder
Quentin Durand
EVP, Chief Legal Officer and
Head of CSR Corporate
Social Responsibility
Sylvie Bertrand
Vice President, Human
Resources
Sébastien Bolze (Pharm D, PhD)
EVP, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Co-founder
Pascale Fouqueray (MD, PhD)
EVP, Clinical Development &
Regulatory Affairs,
Co-founder
Sophie Bozec (PhD)
SVP, R&D Pharmacology &
Scientific Communication,
Co-founder
Based in the US
Noah Beerman (MBA)
EVP, Business Development
& President, US Operations
David Moller (MD)
EVP, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO)
Elizabeth Woo
SVP, Investor Relations, Public
Relations & Corporate
Communications
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.