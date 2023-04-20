Advanced search
    POXEL   FR0012432516

POXEL

(POXEL)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:18:21 2023-04-20 am EDT
0.6990 EUR   +1.30%
11:05aPoxel : Corporate Presentation
PU
04/18Poxel : Corporate Presentation
PU
04/03Poxel : Corporate Presentation
PU
Poxel : Corporate Presentation

04/20/2023 | 11:05am EDT
Corporate Presentation

April 2023

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may",

"will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue" or similar terminology. These

statements are based on the Company's current strategy, plans, objectives, assumptions, estimates and projections. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on those statements. The Company makes no representation, warranty or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements will be achieved, and such forward-looking statements represent, in each case, only one of many possible scenarios and should not be viewed as the most likely or standard scenario. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

2

Poxel's Mission & Key Investment Highlights

To discover, develop and commercialize innovative therapies for patients suffering from serious chronic and rare diseases with underlying metabolic pathophysiology

acetyl CoA

METABOLIC INFLAMMATION

DISORDERS

(cellular energy

homeostasisTISSUE

imbalances) DEGENERATION & CELL DEATH

apoptosis,

necrosis

Strategic focus on rare metabolic diseases and NASH

Royalties from TWYMEEG® (Imeglimin), approved and launched in Japan in 2021 for Type 2 Diabetes

Proven capabilities to build solid partnerships and to lead drug development

Highly Experienced Management Team in

Metabolic Diseases

3

Key Financial & Shareholder Information

Market data

Shareholder ownership1

Bpi France

15.0%

Ticker: POXEL

ISIN: FR0012432516

Number of shares: 31 764 6561

Key financials

  • As of 12/31/22 cash & cash equivalents:
    EUR 13.1 million

Founders

9.2%

Floating

75.8%

Analyst coverage

Bryan Garnier

Alex Cogut

Degroof Petercam

David Seynnaeve

Jefferies

Lucy Codrington

JMP Securities

Jason Butler

Oddo

Martial Descoutures

4 1. As of March 31, 2023

Leadership Team

Highly Experienced Management Team; Extensive R&D and Metabolic Expertise

Based in France

Thomas Kuhn (Pharm D,

MBA)

Chief Executive Officer and

Co-founder

Quentin Durand

EVP, Chief Legal Officer and

Head of CSR Corporate

Social Responsibility

Sylvie Bertrand

Vice President, Human

Resources

Sébastien Bolze (Pharm D, PhD)

EVP, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Co-founder

Pascale Fouqueray (MD, PhD)

EVP, Clinical Development &

Regulatory Affairs,

Co-founder

Sophie Bozec (PhD)

SVP, R&D Pharmacology &

Scientific Communication,

Co-founder

Based in the US

Noah Beerman (MBA)

EVP, Business Development

& President, US Operations

David Moller (MD)

EVP, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO)

Elizabeth Woo

SVP, Investor Relations, Public

Relations & Corporate

Communications

5

Disclaimer

Poxel SA published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
