Corporate Presentation

July 2023

Poxel's Mission & Key Investment Highlights

To discover, develop and commercialize innovative therapies for patients suffering from serious chronic and rare diseases with underlying metabolic pathophysiology

acetyl CoA

METABOLIC INFLAMMATION

DISORDERS

(cellular energy

homeostasisTISSUE

imbalances) DEGENERATION & CELL DEATH

apoptosis,

necrosis

Strategic focus on rare metabolic diseases and NASH

Royalties from TWYMEEG® (Imeglimin), approved and launched in Japan in 2021 for Type 2 Diabetes

Proven capabilities to build solid partnerships and to lead drug development

Highly Experienced Management Team in

Metabolic Diseases

3

Key Financial & Shareholder Information

Market data

Shareholder ownership1

Bpi France

14.4%

Ticker: POXEL

ISIN: FR0012432516

Number of shares: 34 252 6461

Key financials

  • As of 3/31/23 cash & cash equivalents:
    EUR 10.6 million

Founders

8.8%

Floating

76.8%

Analyst coverage

Bryan Garnier

Alex Cogut

Degroof Petercam

David Seynnaeve

Jefferies

Lucy Codrington

JMP Securities

Jason Butler

As of June 30, 2023. For the most up to date share count, please refer to the website: Regulatory Documentation | Poxel SA (poxelpharma.com)

Leadership Team

Highly Experienced Management Team; Extensive R&D and Metabolic Expertise

Pascale Fouqueray (MD, PhD)

Thomas Kuhn (Pharm D,

EVP, Clinical Development &

MBA)

Regulatory Affairs,

Chief Executive Officer and

Co-founder

Co-founder

Sébastien Bolze (Pharm D,

PhD)

EVP, Chief Operating Officer

(COO), Co-founder

Sylvie Bertrand

Sophie Bozec (PhD)

Vice President, Human

SVP, R&D Pharmacology &

Resources

Scientific Communication,

Co-founder

Quentin Durand

EVP, Chief Legal Officer and

Head of CSR Corporate

Social Responsibility

5

