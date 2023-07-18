Corporate Presentation
July 2023
Poxel's Mission & Key Investment Highlights
To discover, develop and commercialize innovative therapies for patients suffering from serious chronic and rare diseases with underlying metabolic pathophysiology
acetyl CoA
METABOLIC INFLAMMATION
DISORDERS
(cellular energy
homeostasisTISSUE
imbalances) DEGENERATION & CELL DEATH
apoptosis,
necrosis
Strategic focus on rare metabolic diseases and NASH
Royalties from TWYMEEG® (Imeglimin), approved and launched in Japan in 2021 for Type 2 Diabetes
Proven capabilities to build solid partnerships and to lead drug development
Highly Experienced Management Team in
Metabolic Diseases
Key Financial & Shareholder Information
Market data
Shareholder ownership1
Bpi France
14.4%
Ticker: POXEL
ISIN: FR0012432516
Number of shares: 34 252 6461
Key financials
- As of 3/31/23 cash & cash equivalents:
EUR 10.6 million
Founders
8.8%
Floating
76.8%
Analyst coverage
Bryan Garnier
Alex Cogut
Degroof Petercam
David Seynnaeve
Jefferies
Lucy Codrington
JMP Securities
Jason Butler
Leadership Team
Highly Experienced Management Team; Extensive R&D and Metabolic Expertise
Pascale Fouqueray (MD, PhD)
Thomas Kuhn (Pharm D,
EVP, Clinical Development &
MBA)
Regulatory Affairs,
Chief Executive Officer and
Co-founder
Co-founder
Sébastien Bolze (Pharm D,
PhD)
EVP, Chief Operating Officer
(COO), Co-founder
Sylvie Bertrand
Sophie Bozec (PhD)
Vice President, Human
SVP, R&D Pharmacology &
Resources
Scientific Communication,
Co-founder
Quentin Durand
EVP, Chief Legal Officer and
Head of CSR Corporate
Social Responsibility
