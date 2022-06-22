Log in
    POXEL   FR0012432516

POXEL

(POXEL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-22 am EDT
1.604 EUR    0.00%
12:25pPOXEL : Corporate Profile June 2022
PU
06/21POXEL : AGM 2022 – written questions/answers
PU
06/21POXEL : AGM 2022 - Presentation
PU
Poxel : Corporate Profile June 2022

06/22/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
FACTSHEET

June 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Well diversified mid-to-late stage pipeline with first-in-class drug candidates focused on NASH and rare metabolic diseases

A highly experienced management team with extensive metabolic expertise

Key partnership with type-2- diabetes market leader in Japan for TWYMEEG® (Imeglimin) - approved and launched in 2021

Two differentiated programs (PXL770 & PXL065) for NASH and ALD

Cash and cash equivalents were EUR 24.0 million (USD 26.7 million) as of March 31, 2022

CONTACTS

  • Corporate headquarters in Lyon, France
  • Poxel also has subsidiaries in the Boston, Massachusetts area and Tokyo, Japan

Thomas Kuhn

CEO and Co-founder

Anne Renevot

Chief Financial Officer

Elizabeth Woo

SVP, Investor Relations & Communication

elizabeth.woo@poxelpharma.com

Aurélie Bozza

Investor Relations & Communication

Senior Director aurelie.bozza@poxelpharma.com

NewCap

Investor Relations and Public Relations poxel@newcap.eu

ABOUT POXEL

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare disorders. Poxel has clinical and earlier-stageprograms from its adenosine monophosphate- activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator and deuterated thiazolidinedione (TZD) platforms targeting chronic and rare metabolic diseases.

TWYMEEG® (Imeglimin), Poxel's first-in-class lead product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, is approved and launched for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan. TWYMEEG is Poxel's first product to reach commercialization and Japan is the first country in the world to approve Imeglimin. As part of the license agreement with Sumitomo Pharma, Poxel received a milestone payment from Sumitomo Pharma upon approval which was paid in July 2021. Additionally, Poxel is entitled to receive escalating royalties on net sales and sales-based payments in accordance with sales goals. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other Southeast Asian countries.

For the treatment of NASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilizedR-pioglitazone) is in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1).PXL770, a first-in-class direct AMPK activator, has successfully completed a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of NASH, which met its objectives.

In the rare inherited metabolic disorder, X-linkedadrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), subject to additional financing, Poxel intends to initiate as soon as possible Phase 2a proof-of-concept (POC) studies with PXL065 and PXL770 in patients with adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN), the most common form of ALD. ALD is a severe orphan neurometabolic disease with no approved therapies. ALD is the most common leukodystrophy with a prevalence similar to hemophilia - up to 1/10,000 individuals in the general population have ALD.

ROBUST MID-TO-LATE STAGE METABOLIC PIPELINE

PIPELINE PROGRAMS

Rare Metabolic Diseases: In ALD, Phase 2a clinical POC biomarker studies of PXL065 and PXL770 are,subject to additional financing, planned to initiate as soon as possible. The initial focus will be on patients with AMN, the largest subtype of ALD. Moreover, the FDA awarded Fast Track Designation to PXL065 and PXL770 for the treatment of patients suffering from this indication respectively in February and April 2022. In May 2022, both PXL065 and PXL770 were granted Orphan Drug Designation. Two identical studies will enroll adult male AMN patients and assess the effect of PXL065 and PXL770 over 12 weeks of treatment on pharmacokinetics, safety, and efficacy using relevant biomarkers, including the impact on elevated very long-chainfatty acids (VLCFA), the hallmark plasma marker of disease.

NASH: PXL065, deuterium-stabilizedR-pioglitazone, is in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). Patient enrollment was completed in September 2021, with topline data anticipated in Q3 2022. This Phase 2 trial in noncirrhotic biopsy-proven NASH patients will assess three doses of PXL065 compared to placebo in 123 patients over 36 weeks. The results of this trial will be used to help identify the dose or doses for a Phase 3 registration trial. Initiation of the NASH Phase 2b trial for PXL770, a first-in-class, oral direct AMPK activator, is postponed, pending results from the ongoing PXL065 Phase 2 trial in NASH and both Phase 2a POC biomarker studies in AMN.

Diabetes: Approved in Japan, TWYMEEG, is an oral treatment for type 2 diabetes with a unique mechanism of action targeting mitochondrial dysfunction, enabling it to simultaneously target the two key defects that cause diabetes - impaired pancreatic b-cell function and insulin resistance. It has an extensive and consistent data package with 25 clinical studies in over 2,500 subjects and has been shown to have robust efficacy both alone and in combination with other drugs currently on the market. Imeglimin has also been shown to be well tolerated and to have a safety profile similar to placebo.

www.poxel.com

© POXEL

FACTSHEET | June 2022

A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR TWYMEEG

Poxel and Sumitomo Pharma have a strategic partnership for the development and commercialization of TWYMEEG in Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other Southeast Asian countries1.

On June 23, 2021, TWYMEEG was approved for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes in Japan. Japan is the first country in the world to approve Imeglimin hydrochloride.

  • The approval in Japan triggered EUR 13.5 million loan from IPF in June 2021 and a milestone payment of EUR 13.2 million (USD 15.8 million)2 from Sumitomo Pharma received in July 2021
  • Sumitomo Pharma product launch in Japan in September 2021
  • Sumitomo Pharma #1 diabetes franchise in Japan; FY20 USD 890 million3
  • As part of the license agreement with Sumitomo Pharma, Poxel is entitled to receive sales-based payments and escalating royalties of 8-18% on net sales
  • Phase 3 TIMES program successfully completed in Japan observed to show robust efficacy with favorable safety and tolerability profile
  • Ongoing preparations to commercialize in other Asian countries1
  1. Including: Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos.
  2. Converted at the exchange rates at date of approval (June 23, 2021).
  3. Sumitomo Pharma fiscal year April-March.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

PREVALENCE

Diabetes

2022

  • Sales-basedpayments and escalating royalties of 8 - 18% on net sales
  • US/Europe: Poxel is considering opportunities to leverage the Imeglimin data package in specific territories

SHAREHOLDER TOOLS

NASH

Q3 2022

  • Topline Results from PXL065 Phase 2 (DESTINY-1)

Rare Metabolic Diseases

2022

  • Subject to additional financing, Poxel plans to initiate two Phase 2a biomarker proof-of-concept clinical trials for PXL065 and PXL770 in X- linked adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) as soon as possible

Prevalence of NASH

About 40 million people are affected by NASH in the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan.

(Decision Resources)

Prevalence of ALD

ALD, the most common leukodystrophy, has a prevalence similar to hemophilia - up to 1 in 10,000 individuals in the general population have ALD.

(https://rarediseases.org)

Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) is the largest subtype of ALD.

If you wish to receive upcoming press releases from POXEL via email, simply send your surname, name and email address to poxel@newcap.eu

POXEL ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE

SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE3

Market

Euronext Paris

Bpi France;

since February 2015

19.9%

Ticker

POXEL

ISIN

FR0012432516

Market cap.

EUR 48 million1

Number of shares

28,952,0502

Share price

EUR 1,661

52-week trading range

EUR 1.57 - EUR 7.581

Floating;

70.5%Founders;

9.6%

1. As of June 20th, 2022. 2. As of March 1st, 2022 3. At the date of the presentation, based on the Company's knowledge. 4. And affiliates.

www.poxel.com

© POXEL

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Poxel SA published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 16:24:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
