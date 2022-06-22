Poxel : Corporate Profile June 2022

ABOUT POXEL

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare disorders. Poxel has clinical and earlier-stageprograms from its adenosine monophosphate- activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator and deuterated thiazolidinedione (TZD) platforms targeting chronic and rare metabolic diseases.

TWYMEEG® (Imeglimin), Poxel's first-in-class lead product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, is approved and launched for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan. TWYMEEG is Poxel's first product to reach commercialization and Japan is the first country in the world to approve Imeglimin. As part of the license agreement with Sumitomo Pharma, Poxel received a milestone payment from Sumitomo Pharma upon approval which was paid in July 2021. Additionally, Poxel is entitled to receive escalating royalties on net sales and sales-based payments in accordance with sales goals. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other Southeast Asian countries.

For the treatment of NASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilizedR-pioglitazone) is in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1).PXL770, a first-in-class direct AMPK activator, has successfully completed a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of NASH, which met its objectives.

In the rare inherited metabolic disorder, X-linkedadrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), subject to additional financing, Poxel intends to initiate as soon as possible Phase 2a proof-of-concept (POC) studies with PXL065 and PXL770 in patients with adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN), the most common form of ALD. ALD is a severe orphan neurometabolic disease with no approved therapies. ALD is the most common leukodystrophy with a prevalence similar to hemophilia - up to 1/10,000 individuals in the general population have ALD.

ROBUST MID-TO-LATE STAGE METABOLIC PIPELINE

PIPELINE PROGRAMS

Rare Metabolic Diseases: In ALD, Phase 2a clinical POC biomarker studies of PXL065 and PXL770 are,subject to additional financing, planned to initiate as soon as possible. The initial focus will be on patients with AMN, the largest subtype of ALD. Moreover, the FDA awarded Fast Track Designation to PXL065 and PXL770 for the treatment of patients suffering from this indication respectively in February and April 2022. In May 2022, both PXL065 and PXL770 were granted Orphan Drug Designation. Two identical studies will enroll adult male AMN patients and assess the effect of PXL065 and PXL770 over 12 weeks of treatment on pharmacokinetics, safety, and efficacy using relevant biomarkers, including the impact on elevated very long-chainfatty acids (VLCFA), the hallmark plasma marker of disease.

NASH: PXL065, deuterium-stabilizedR-pioglitazone, is in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). Patient enrollment was completed in September 2021, with topline data anticipated in Q3 2022. This Phase 2 trial in noncirrhotic biopsy-proven NASH patients will assess three doses of PXL065 compared to placebo in 123 patients over 36 weeks. The results of this trial will be used to help identify the dose or doses for a Phase 3 registration trial. Initiation of the NASH Phase 2b trial for PXL770, a first-in-class, oral direct AMPK activator, is postponed, pending results from the ongoing PXL065 Phase 2 trial in NASH and both Phase 2a POC biomarker studies in AMN.

Diabetes: Approved in Japan, TWYMEEG, is an oral treatment for type 2 diabetes with a unique mechanism of action targeting mitochondrial dysfunction, enabling it to simultaneously target the two key defects that cause diabetes - impaired pancreatic b-cell function and insulin resistance. It has an extensive and consistent data package with 25 clinical studies in over 2,500 subjects and has been shown to have robust efficacy both alone and in combination with other drugs currently on the market. Imeglimin has also been shown to be well tolerated and to have a safety profile similar to placebo.