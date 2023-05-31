Poxel : Director Candidate Identity - Pascale Boissel

INDIVIDUAL IDENTITY DETAILS
Candidate for the office of director of POXEL
I - LAST NAME AND USUAL FIRST NAME AND AGE:
Pascale Boissel
56 years old
-
- REFERENCES AND PROFESSIONAL ACTIVITIES OVER THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Pascale Boissel has served as a member of the Company's board of directors since 2015.
She also serves as a director for Sartorious Stedim Biotech (STDM) and Innate Pharma (IPH).
She has also assisted small biotech companies and Life Science projects in their financial strategy and their operations (Enyo Pharma, Novadiscovery).
Before that, she was the Deputy-Chief Executive Officer and Head of Finance and Administration of the BIOASTER institute, a French not-for-profit organization that develops collaborative research programs in the field of infectious diseases and microbiology.
She held this position from March 2012 to December 2016. From 2009 to 2012, Ms. Boissel has been the Chief Financial Officer of Ipsogen, a molecular diagnostics company.
She holds an M.B.A. from HEC (Paris) and is also a certified accountant. Besides, she holds a certificate from the IFA (Institut Français des Administrateurs).
-
- JOB POSITION OR DUTIES CURRENTLY HELD IN THE COMPANYIndependent Director.
IV - SHARES IN THE COMPANY HELD BY THE CANDIDATE
None.
