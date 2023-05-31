Poxel : Director Candidate Identity - Thomas Kuhn

INDIVIDUAL IDENTITY DETAILS

Candidate for the office of director of POXEL

(The information set out below will be provided to any shareholder having requested it, in accordance with

Articles R. 225-83 5° and L. 225-115 3° of the French Commercial Code)

I - LAST NAME AND USUAL FIRST NAME AND AGE:

Thomas Kuhn

49 years old

II - REFERENCES AND PROFESSIONAL ACTIVITIES OVER THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Thomas Kuhn has served as CEO of the Company since 2009 and a member of the Company's Board of Directors since 2010.

He began his career with Merck KGaA in 2000 where he held various positions in clinical development, mainly in the therapeutic area of Type 2 diabetes and was responsible, in particular, for forging partnerships with Japanese pharmaceutical laboratories.

Between 2004 and 2007, he directed Merck's global R&D projects with two products in Phase 2 clinical trials and all life-cycle management projects, primarily for metformin, the current reference in diabetes treatment.

Following Merck's acquisition of Serono in 2007, Thomas Kuhn was part of the team which refined Merck Serono's strategy for divesting from the diabetes therapeutic area. Thomas Kuhn initiated and concluded the project for the transfer of Merck Serono's assets under development in Diabetes to a new legal entity called Poxel. Since this transfer, Thomas Kuhn has been Poxel's Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Kuhn holds a pharmacy degree from the University of Lyon I (France) and an M.B.A. from Ashridge University (UK).

- JOB POSITION OR DUTIES CURRENTLY HELD IN THE COMPANY Chief Executive Officer and Director.

IV - SHARES IN THE COMPANY HELD BY THE CANDIDATE

1 693 072.