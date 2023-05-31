Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Poxel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POXEL   FR0012432516

POXEL

(POXEL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:00 2023-05-31 am EDT
0.6200 EUR   -0.48%
01:46pPoxel : Director Candidate Identity - Thomas Kuhn
PU
01:46pPoxel : Director Candidate Identity - Pascale Boissel
PU
01:44pPoxel : Convening Notice of meeting AGM - June 21 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Poxel : Director Candidate Identity - Thomas Kuhn

05/31/2023 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INDIVIDUAL IDENTITY DETAILS

Candidate for the office of director of POXEL

(The information set out below will be provided to any shareholder having requested it, in accordance with

Articles R. 225-83 5° and L. 225-115 3° of the French Commercial Code)

I - LAST NAME AND USUAL FIRST NAME AND AGE:

Thomas Kuhn

49 years old

II - REFERENCES AND PROFESSIONAL ACTIVITIES OVER THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Thomas Kuhn has served as CEO of the Company since 2009 and a member of the Company's Board of Directors since 2010.

He began his career with Merck KGaA in 2000 where he held various positions in clinical development, mainly in the therapeutic area of Type 2 diabetes and was responsible, in particular, for forging partnerships with Japanese pharmaceutical laboratories.

Between 2004 and 2007, he directed Merck's global R&D projects with two products in Phase 2 clinical trials and all life-cycle management projects, primarily for metformin, the current reference in diabetes treatment.

Following Merck's acquisition of Serono in 2007, Thomas Kuhn was part of the team which refined Merck Serono's strategy for divesting from the diabetes therapeutic area. Thomas Kuhn initiated and concluded the project for the transfer of Merck Serono's assets under development in Diabetes to a new legal entity called Poxel. Since this transfer, Thomas Kuhn has been Poxel's Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Kuhn holds a pharmacy degree from the University of Lyon I (France) and an M.B.A. from Ashridge University (UK).

  1. - JOB POSITION OR DUTIES CURRENTLY HELD IN THE COMPANYChief Executive Officer and Director.

IV - SHARES IN THE COMPANY HELD BY THE CANDIDATE

1 693 072.

Disclaimer

Poxel SA published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 17:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about POXEL
01:46pPoxel : Director Candidate Identity - Thomas Kuhn
PU
01:46pPoxel : Director Candidate Identity - Pascale Boissel
PU
01:44pPoxel : Convening Notice of meeting AGM - June 21 2023
PU
01:44pPoxel : Text of resolutions AGM - June 21 2023
PU
05/18Global markets live: Burberry, Cisco, Walmart, Alibaba, Charles Schw..
MS
05/18Poxel Reports Cash and Revenue for the First Quarter 2023 and Provides Corporate Update
AQ
05/17Poxel : Corporate Presentation
PU
05/17Poxel Announces Notice of Its Annual General Meeting to Be Held on June 21, 2023
AQ
05/16Poxel Announces TWYMEEG Fiscal Year 2022 Sales
AQ
05/12Poxel Announces Upcoming Participation at the JMP Securities Life Science Conference
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2,90 M 3,09 M 3,09 M
Net income 2023 -58,0 M -61,8 M -61,8 M
Net Debt 2023 110 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2023 -0,31x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 19,8 M 21,3 M 21,2 M
EV / Sales 2023 44,8x
EV / Sales 2024 53,6x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart POXEL
Duration : Period :
Poxel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POXEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,62 €
Average target price 9,40 €
Spread / Average Target 1 409%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Kuhn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Legault Chairman
Sophie Hallakou-Bozec Senior VP-Research & Development Pharmacology
Sebastien Bolze Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard N. Kender Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POXEL-33.72%21
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED12.65%83 782
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.49%78 041
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-17.90%27 515
GENMAB A/S-6.63%25 796
BIONTECH SE-30.54%25 147
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer