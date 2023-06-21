Poxel is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing innovative treatments for metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare diseases. TWYMEEG® (Imeglimine), Poxel's lead product and the first in its class of medicines, which targets mitochondrial dysfunction, has been marketed in Japan for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. For the treatment of NASH, the PXL065 met its primary endpoint in a streamlined Phase II trial, and PXL770 has completed a Phase IIa proof-of-concept study by reaching its objectives. In adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), a rare inherited metabolic disease, the company intends to initiate Phase IIa proof-of-concept studies with the PXL065 and the PXL770 in patients with adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN).