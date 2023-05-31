Poxel : Text of resolutions AGM - June 21 2023 05/31/2023 | 01:44pm EDT Send by mail :

English translation for information purposes only POXEL A French Société anonyme (corporation) with share capital of €638.879,22 Registered office: 259/261 Avenue Jean Jaurès Immeuble Le Sunway 69007 Lyon (France) Lyon Trade and Companies Registry no. 510 970 817 TEXT OF THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO THE COMBINED ANNUAL ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON JUNE 21, 2023 AGENDA Resolutions to be resolved upon by the ordinary general shareholders' meeting: Approval of the company's financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (1 st resolution);

resolution); Approval of the company's consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended

December 31, 2022 (2 nd resolution);

December 31, 2022 (2 resolution); Allocation of the losses for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (3 rd resolution);

resolution); Approval of the agreements listed in Articles L.225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code ( Code de commerce ) (4 th resolution);

of the French Commercial Code ( ) (4 resolution); Renewal of a director's term of office (Mohamed Khoso Baluch) (5 th resolution);

resolution); Renewal of a director's term of office (Thomas Kuhn) (6 th resolution);

resolution); Renewal of a director's term of office (Pascale Boissel) (7 th resolution);

resolution); Approval of elements of the compensation listed in Article L.22-10-9 I of the French Commercial Code ( Code de commerce ), pursuant to Article L.22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code ( Code de commerce ) (8 th resolution);

of the French Commercial Code ( ), pursuant to Article of the French Commercial Code ( ) (8 resolution); Approval of elements of the compensation due or granted to the Chairman of the Board of Directors in respect of the 2022 financial year (9 th resolution);

resolution); Approval of the elements of the compensation due or granted to the Chief Executive Officer in respect of the 2022 financial year (10 th resolution);

resolution); Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman of the Board of Directors (11 th resolution);

resolution); Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the Chief Executive Officer (12 th resolution);

resolution); Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the directors (13 th resolution);

resolution); Authorization to be given to the Board of Directors with a view to the purchase by the Company of its own shares (14 th resolution). Resolutions to be resolved upon by the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting: Authorization to the Board of Directors to reduce share capital by cancelling treasury shares (15 th resolution);

resolution); Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase by issuing shares, equity securities conferring access to other equity securities or conferring the right to an allotment of debt securities and/or securities conferring access to equity securities, maintaining preferred subscription rights (16 th resolution);

resolution); Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase by issuing shares, equity securities conferring access to other equity securities or conferring the right to an allotment of debt securities and/or securities conferring access to equity securities, cancelling preferred subscription rights, by making a public offering and option conferring a priority right (17 th resolution);

resolution); Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase by issuing shares, equity securities conferring access to other equity securities or conferring the right to an allotment of debt securities and/or securities conferring access to equity securities, cancelling preferred subscription rights in favor of a specific category of persons (18 th resolution);

resolution); Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase by issuing shares, equity securities conferring access to other equity securities or conferring the right to an allotment of debt securities and/or securities conferring access to equity securities, cancelling preferred subscription rights in favor of designated persons (19 th resolution);

resolution); Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase, within the limit of 20% of the share capital per year, by issuing shares, equity securities conferring access to other equity securities or conferring the right to an allotment of debt securities and/or securities conferring access to equity securities, cancelling preferred subscription rights, by making an offer to qualified investors or a restricted group of investors, within the meaning of Article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code ( Code monétaire et financier ) (20 th resolution);

L.411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code ( ) (20 resolution); Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors in accordance with Articles L.22-10-52, paragraph 2, and R.22-10-32 of the French Commercial Code ( Code de commerce ) to set the issue price of the shares, equity securities conferring access to other equity securities or conferring the right to an allotment of debt securities and/or securities conferring access to equity securities, cancelling preferred subscription rights, under the delegations of authority that are the subject of the 17 th and 20 th resolutions (21 st resolution);

L.22-10-52, paragraph 2, and R.22-10-32 of the French Commercial Code ( ) to set the issue price of the shares, equity securities conferring access to other equity securities or conferring the right to an allotment of debt securities and/or securities conferring access to equity securities, cancelling preferred subscription rights, under the delegations of authority that are the subject of the 17 and 20 resolutions (21 resolution); Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the number of shares to be issued in the event of a capital increase with or without preferred subscription rights (22 d resolution);

resolution); Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase by incorporation of premiums, reserves, profits or other items (23 rd resolution);

resolution); Delegation granted to the Board of Directors to issue shares and securities leading to a capital increase in consideration of non-cash contributions (24 th resolution);

non-cash contributions (24 resolution); Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue shares and securities entailing a capital increase in the event of a public exchange offer initiated by the Company (25 th resolution);

resolution); Setting of the overall limits on the amount of the issues carried out pursuant to the delegations of authority granted (26 th resolution);

resolution); Authorization to the Board of Directors to grant share subscription and/or purchase options

(" Options "), cancelling shareholders' preferred subscription rights in favor of a specific category of persons (27 th resolution);

(" "), cancelling shareholders' preferred subscription rights in favor of a specific category of persons (27 resolution); Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue and allot ordinary share warrants (" Warrants "), cancelling preferred subscription rights in favor of a specific category of persons (28t h resolution); Page 2 Authorization to the Board of Directors to allot free shares, whether existing or to be issued

(" Free Shares "), cancelling shareholders' preferred subscription rights in favor of a specific category of persons (29 th resolution);

(" "), cancelling shareholders' preferred subscription rights in favor of a specific category of persons (29 resolution); Setting of the overall limits on the amount of the issues carried out pursuant to the authorizations to grant Options and Free Shares and the delegations of authority in order to issue Warrants (30 th resolution);

resolution); Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase by issuing shares or securities conferring access to the company's capital restricted to members of a company savings plan, cancelling preferred subscription rights in favor thereof (31 st resolution);

resolution); Decision to be taken in accordance with article L.225-248 of the French Commercial Code ( Code de commerce ) (shareholders' equity falling below one half of the share capital) (32 d resolution); Resolutions to be resolved upon by the ordinary general shareholders' meeting: Powers for formalities (33 rd resolution). * * * Resolutions submitted to the ordinary general shareholders' meeting FIRST RESOLUTION APPROVAL OF THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 The general shareholders' meeting, Voting in accordance with the quorum and majority requirements for ordinary general shareholders' meetings, After having reviewed (i) the Board of Directors' report and (ii) the statutory auditors' report, Approves the financial statements, i.e. the balance sheet, income statement and notes to the financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 as presented to it, as well as the transactions set forth in these financial statements and summarized in these reports, Notes that none of the expenses referred to in Article 39-4 of the French Tax Code (Code général des impôts) were recorded in the financial statements for the financial year. SECOND RESOLUTION APPROVAL OF THE COMPANY'S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 The general shareholders' meeting, Voting in accordance with the quorum and majority requirements for ordinary general shareholders' meetings, After having reviewed (i) the Board of Directors' report and (ii) the statutory auditors' report, Approves the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 as presented to it, resulting is a net deficit of € 31,397,845.26 as well as the transactions set forth in these consolidated financial statements and summarized in these reports. Page 3 THIRD RESOLUTION ALLOCATION OF THE LOSSES FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 The general shareholders' meeting, Voting in accordance with the quorum and majority requirements for ordinary general shareholders' meetings, After having reviewed (i) the Board of Directors' report and (ii) the statutory auditors' report, Approves the proposal of the Board of Directors and after acknowledging that the financial statements show a loss of € 26,667,768.05 decides to allocate this amount in the following manner: • Losses for the financial year - € 26,667,768.05 In full to the «Retained earnings» account; Noting that the «Retained earnings» account would therefore be € -26,667,768.05, Notes that no dividend distribution has been carried out with respect to the past three financial years. FOURTH RESOLUTION APPROVAL OF THE AGREEMENTS LISTED IN ARTICLES L.225-38 ET SEQ. OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE The general shareholders' meeting, Voting in accordance with the quorum and majority requirements for ordinary general shareholders' meetings, After having reviewed the statutory auditors' report on the agreements and commitments listed in Articles L.225-38et seq. of the French Commercial Code, and deciding on the basis of this report, Approves the new agreement entered into in the 2022 fiscal year referred to therein, FIFTH RESOLUTION RENEWAL OF THE TERM OF OFFICE OF A DIRECTOR (MR. MOHAMED KHOSO BALUCH) The general shareholders' meeting, Voting in accordance with the quorum and majority requirements for ordinary general shareholders' meetings, Recording that Mr. Mohamed Khoso Baluch's term of office as chairman of the board of directors and director is due to expire at the close of this general meeting, Resolves to renew this term of office for a term of three (3) years, namely until the close of the general shareholders' meeting to be held in 2026 called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2025. SIXTH RESOLUTION RENEWAL OF THE TERM OF OFFICE OF A DIRECTOR (MR. THOMAS KUHN) The general shareholders' meeting, Voting in accordance with the quorum and majority requirements for ordinary general shareholders' meetings, Recording that Mr. Thomas Kuhn's term of office as director is due to expire at the close of this general meeting, Resolves to renew this term of office for a term of three (3) years, namely until the close of the general shareholders' meeting to be held in 2026 called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2025. Page 4 SEVENTH RESOLUTION RENEWAL OF THE TERM OF OFFICE OF A DIRECTOR (MS. PASCALE BOISSEL) The general shareholders' meeting, Voting in accordance with the quorum and majority requirements for ordinary general shareholders' meetings, Recording that Ms. Pascale Boissel's term of office as director is due to expire at the close of this general meeting, Resolves to renew this term of office for a term of three (3) years, namely until the close of the general shareholders' meeting to be held in 2026 called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2025. EIGHTH RESOLUTION APPROVAL OF THE ELEMENTS OF COMPENSATION LISTED IN ARTICLE L.22-10-9I of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), pursuant to Article L.22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) The general shareholders' meeting, Voting in accordance with the quorum and majority requirements for ordinary general shareholders' meetings, After having reviewed the report provided for by Article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code as contained in the Company's 2022 universal registration document, Approves pursuant to Article L.22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code, the information referred to in Article L.22-10-9 I of the French Commercial Code, as presented. NINTH RESOLUTION APPROVAL OF THE ELEMENTS OF COMPENSATION DUE OR GRANTED TO THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN RESPECT OF THE 2022 FINANCIAL YEAR The general shareholders' meeting, Voting in accordance with the quorum and majority requirements for ordinary general shareholders' meetings, After having reviewed the report provided for by Article L.225-37 of the French Commercial Code as contained in the Company's 2022 universal registration document, Approves pursuant to Article L.22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code, the fixed, variable and exceptional components of the total compensation and all other benefits paid or allocated during the financial period ended 31 December 2022 to the Charmain of the Board of Directors, as presented. TENTH RESOLUTION APPROVAL OF THE ELEMENTS OF COMPENSATION DUE OR GRANTED TO THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN RESPECT OF THE 2022 FINANCIAL YEAR The general shareholders' meeting, Voting in accordance with the quorum and majority requirements for ordinary general shareholders' meetings, After having reviewed the report provided for by Article L.225-37 of the French Commercial Code as contained in the Company's 2022 universal registration document, Approves pursuant to Article L.22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code, the fixed, variable and exceptional components of the total compensation and all other benefits paid or allocated during the financial period ended 31 December 2022 to the Chief Executive Officer, as presented. Page 5 Attachments Original Link

