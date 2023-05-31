Poxel : Text of resolutions AGM - June 21 2023

A French Société anonyme (corporation) with share capital of €638.879,22
Registered office: 259/261 Avenue Jean Jaurès
Immeuble Le Sunway
69007 Lyon (France)
Lyon Trade and Companies Registry no. 510 970 817
TEXT OF THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO
THE COMBINED ANNUAL ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY
SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
ON JUNE 21, 2023
AGENDA
Resolutions to be resolved upon by the ordinary general shareholders' meeting:
Approval of the company's financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (1st resolution);
Approval of the company's consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended
December 31, 2022 (2nd resolution);
Allocation of the losses for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (3rd resolution);
Approval of the agreements listed in ArticlesL.225-38et seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) (4th resolution);
Renewal of a director's term of office (Mohamed Khoso Baluch) (5th resolution);
Renewal of a director's term of office (Thomas Kuhn) (6th resolution);
Renewal of a director's term of office (Pascale Boissel) (7th resolution);
Approval of elements of the compensation listed in ArticleL.22-10-9I of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), pursuant to Article L.22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) (8th resolution);
Approval of elements of the compensation due or granted to the Chairman of the Board of Directors in respect of the 2022 financial year (9th resolution);
Approval of the elements of the compensation due or granted to the Chief Executive Officer in respect of the 2022 financial year (10th resolution);
Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman of the Board of Directors (11th resolution);
Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the Chief Executive Officer (12th resolution);
Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the directors (13th resolution);
Authorization to be given to the Board of Directors with a view to the purchase by the Company of its own shares (14th resolution).
Resolutions to be resolved upon by the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting:
Authorization to the Board of Directors to reduce share capital by cancelling treasury shares (15th resolution);
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase by issuing shares, equity securities conferring access to other equity securities or conferring the right to an allotment of debt securities and/or securities conferring access to equity securities, maintaining preferred subscription rights (16th resolution);
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase by issuing shares, equity securities conferring access to other equity securities or conferring the right to an allotment of debt securities and/or securities conferring access to equity securities, cancelling preferred subscription rights, by making a public offering and option conferring a priority right (17th resolution);
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase by issuing shares, equity securities conferring access to other equity securities or conferring the right to an allotment of debt securities and/or securities conferring access to equity securities, cancelling preferred subscription rights in favor of a specific category of persons (18th resolution);
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase by issuing shares, equity securities conferring access to other equity securities or conferring the right to an allotment of debt securities and/or securities conferring access to equity securities, cancelling preferred subscription rights in favor of designated persons (19th resolution);
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase, within the limit of 20% of the share capital per year, by issuing shares, equity securities conferring access to other equity securities or conferring the right to an allotment of debt securities and/or securities conferring access to equity securities, cancelling preferred subscription rights, by making an offer to qualified investors or a restricted group of investors, within the meaning of Article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier) (20th resolution);
Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors in accordance with Articles L.22-10-52, paragraph 2, and R.22-10-32 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) to set the issue price of the shares, equity securities conferring access to other equity securities or conferring the right to an allotment of debt securities and/or securities conferring access to equity securities, cancelling preferred subscription rights, under the delegations of authority that are the subject of the 17th and 20th resolutions (21st resolution);
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the number of shares to be issued in the event of a capital increase with or without preferred subscription rights (22d resolution);
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase by incorporation of premiums, reserves, profits or other items (23rd resolution);
Delegation granted to the Board of Directors to issue shares and securities leading to a capital increase in consideration of non-cash contributions (24th resolution);
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue shares and securities entailing a capital increase in the event of a public exchange offer initiated by the Company (25th resolution);
Setting of the overall limits on the amount of the issues carried out pursuant to the delegations of authority granted (26th resolution);
Authorization to the Board of Directors to grant share subscription and/or purchase options
("Options"), cancelling shareholders' preferred subscription rights in favor of a specific category of persons (27th resolution);
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue and allot ordinary share warrants ("Warrants"), cancelling preferred subscription rights in favor of a specific category of persons (28th resolution);
Authorization to the Board of Directors to allot free shares, whether existing or to be issued
("Free Shares"), cancelling shareholders' preferred subscription rights in favor of a specific category of persons (29th resolution);
Setting of the overall limits on the amount of the issues carried out pursuant to the authorizations to grant Options and Free Shares and the delegations of authority in order to issue Warrants (30th resolution);
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase by issuing shares or securities conferring access to the company's capital restricted to members of a company savings plan, cancelling preferred subscription rights in favor thereof (31st resolution);
Decision to be taken in accordance with article L.225-248 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) (shareholders' equity falling below one half of the share capital) (32d resolution);
Resolutions to be resolved upon by the ordinary general shareholders' meeting:
Powers for formalities (33rd resolution).
Resolutions submitted to the ordinary general shareholders' meeting
FIRST RESOLUTION
APPROVAL OF THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED
DECEMBER 31, 2022
The general shareholders' meeting,
Voting in accordance with the quorum and majority requirements for ordinary general shareholders' meetings,
After having reviewed (i) the Board of Directors' report and (ii) the statutory auditors' report,
Approves the financial statements, i.e. the balance sheet, income statement and notes to the financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 as presented to it, as well as the transactions set forth in these financial statements and summarized in these reports,
Notes that none of the expenses referred to in Article 39-4 of the French Tax Code (Code général des impôts) were recorded in the financial statements for the financial year.
SECOND RESOLUTION
APPROVAL OF THE COMPANY'S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR
ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
The general shareholders' meeting,
Voting in accordance with the quorum and majority requirements for ordinary general shareholders' meetings,
After having reviewed (i) the Board of Directors' report and (ii) the statutory auditors' report,
Approves the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 as presented to it, resulting is a net deficit of € 31,397,845.26 as well as the transactions set forth in these consolidated financial statements and summarized in these reports.
THIRD RESOLUTION
ALLOCATION OF THE LOSSES FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
The general shareholders' meeting,
Voting in accordance with the quorum and majority requirements for ordinary general shareholders' meetings,
After having reviewed (i) the Board of Directors' report and (ii) the statutory auditors' report,
Approves the proposal of the Board of Directors and after acknowledging that the financial statements show a loss of € 26,667,768.05 decides to allocate this amount in the following manner:
•
Losses for the financial year
- € 26,667,768.05
In full to the «Retained earnings» account;
Noting that the «Retained earnings» account would therefore be € -26,667,768.05,
Notes that no dividend distribution has been carried out with respect to the past three financial years.
FOURTH RESOLUTION
APPROVAL OF THE AGREEMENTS LISTED IN ARTICLES L.225-38ET SEQ. OF THE FRENCH
COMMERCIAL CODE
The general shareholders' meeting,
Voting in accordance with the quorum and majority requirements for ordinary general shareholders' meetings,
After having reviewed the statutory auditors' report on the agreements and commitments listed in Articles L.225-38et seq. of the French Commercial Code, and deciding on the basis of this report,
Approves the new agreement entered into in the 2022 fiscal year referred to therein,
FIFTH RESOLUTION
RENEWAL OF THE TERM OF OFFICE OF A DIRECTOR (MR. MOHAMED KHOSO BALUCH)
The general shareholders' meeting,
Voting in accordance with the quorum and majority requirements for ordinary general shareholders' meetings,
Recording that Mr. Mohamed Khoso Baluch's term of office as chairman of the board of directors and director is due to expire at the close of this general meeting,
Resolves to renew this term of office for a term of three (3) years, namely until the close of the general shareholders' meeting to be held in 2026 called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2025.
SIXTH RESOLUTION
RENEWAL OF THE TERM OF OFFICE OF A DIRECTOR (MR. THOMAS KUHN)
The general shareholders' meeting,
Voting in accordance with the quorum and majority requirements for ordinary general shareholders' meetings,
Recording that Mr. Thomas Kuhn's term of office as director is due to expire at the close of this general meeting,
Resolves to renew this term of office for a term of three (3) years, namely until the close of the general shareholders' meeting to be held in 2026 called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2025.
SEVENTH RESOLUTION
RENEWAL OF THE TERM OF OFFICE OF A DIRECTOR (MS. PASCALE BOISSEL)
The general shareholders' meeting,
Voting in accordance with the quorum and majority requirements for ordinary general shareholders' meetings,
Recording that Ms. Pascale Boissel's term of office as director is due to expire at the close of this general meeting,
Resolves to renew this term of office for a term of three (3) years, namely until the close of the general shareholders' meeting to be held in 2026 called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2025.
EIGHTH RESOLUTION
APPROVAL OF THE ELEMENTS OF COMPENSATION LISTED IN ARTICLE L.22-10-9I of the French
Commercial Code (Code de commerce), pursuant to Article L.22-10-34 of the French
Commercial Code (Code de commerce)
The general shareholders' meeting,
Voting in accordance with the quorum and majority requirements for ordinary general shareholders' meetings,
After having reviewed the report provided for by Article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code as contained in the Company's 2022 universal registration document,
Approves pursuant to Article L.22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code, the information referred to in Article L.22-10-9 I of the French Commercial Code, as presented.
NINTH RESOLUTION
APPROVAL OF THE ELEMENTS OF COMPENSATION DUE OR GRANTED TO THE CHAIRMAN OF THE
BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN RESPECT OF THE 2022 FINANCIAL YEAR
The general shareholders' meeting,
Voting in accordance with the quorum and majority requirements for ordinary general shareholders' meetings,
After having reviewed the report provided for by Article L.225-37 of the French Commercial Code as contained in the Company's 2022 universal registration document,
Approves pursuant to Article L.22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code, the fixed, variable and exceptional components of the total compensation and all other benefits paid or allocated during the financial period ended 31 December 2022 to the Charmain of the Board of Directors, as presented.
TENTH RESOLUTION
APPROVAL OF THE ELEMENTS OF COMPENSATION DUE OR GRANTED TO THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE
OFFICER IN RESPECT OF THE 2022 FINANCIAL YEAR
The general shareholders' meeting,
Voting in accordance with the quorum and majority requirements for ordinary general shareholders' meetings,
After having reviewed the report provided for by Article L.225-37 of the French Commercial Code as contained in the Company's 2022 universal registration document,
Approves pursuant to Article L.22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code, the fixed, variable and exceptional components of the total compensation and all other benefits paid or allocated during the financial period ended 31 December 2022 to the Chief Executive Officer, as presented.