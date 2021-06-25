Log in
    POXEL   FR0012432516

POXEL

(POXEL)
  Report
Poxel : Agreement 2021

06/25/2021 | 12:03pm EDT
Information relating to agreements mentioned in article L. 225-38 of the French

Commercial Code

(Information published in accordance with articles L 22-10-13 and R. 22-10-17 of the French Commercial Code)

During its meeting held on June 23, 2021, the Board of Directors of Poxel decided, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Governance Committee, to authorize the execution of an indemnification agreement with Mr. John Kozarich, director of the Company.

On June 25, 2021 the Company entered into such an agreement with Mr. John Kozarich to indemnify him for the legal costs and convictions he may incur in the event that any liability is imposed against him, in his capacity as a Company director, to the fullest permitted by applicable law, except in the event that is finally determined that:

  1. the beneficiary's conduct forming the subject matter of the proceeding was not consistent with the corporate interests of the Company (ii) the beneficiary's conduct was in bad faith, knowingly fraudulent or deliberately dishonest or constituted willful misconduct. It aims to offer a guarantee in consideration for duties performed.

This agreement will remain in force for 10 years following the termination of his duties as a director and, if necessary, for one year following the termination of any proceedings still ongoing after this 10-year period.

Notice of this agreement has been given to the Company's statutory auditors for preparation of their special report to be presented at the next ordinary general assembly meeting of the Company.

Disclaimer

Poxel SA published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 16:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
