POXEL

(POXEL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 03/15 12:35:26 pm
6.78 EUR   +0.74%
04:40pPOXEL  : Corporate Presentation - English
PU
03/12POXEL  : Corporate Presentation - English
PU
02/24POXEL  : Corporate Presentation - English
PU
Poxel : Corporate Presentation - English

03/15/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
Corporate Presentation

March 2021

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue" or similar terminology. These statements are based on the Company's current strategy, plans, objectives, assumptions, estimates and projections. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on those statements. The Company makes no representation, warranty or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements will be achieved, and such forward-looking statements represent, in each case, only one of many possible scenarios and should not be viewed as the most likely or standard scenario. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

In the context of the COVID-19 outbreak, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 12, 2020, the Company is regularly reviewing the impact of the outbreak on its business. As of the date of this presentation, and based on publicly available information, the Company has not identified the occurrence of any material negative effect on its business due to the COVID-19 pandemic that remains unresolved. However, the Company anticipates that the COVID-19 pandemic could have further material negative impact on its business operations. The worldwide impact of COVID-19 may notably affect the Company's internal organization and efficiency, particularly in countries where it operates and where confinement measures are implemented by the authorities. In addition, COVID-19 may impact market conditions and the Company's ability to seek additional funding or enter into partnerships. Particularly, delays in the supply of drug substance or drug products, in the initiation or the timing of results of preclinical and/or clinical trials, as well as delays linked to the responsiveness of regulatory authorities could occur, which could potentially have an impact on the Company's development programs and partnered programs. The Company will continue to actively monitor the situation.

Poxel's Mission and Vision

To discover, develop and commercialize innovative therapies for patients suffering from serious chronic diseases with underlying metabolic pathophysiology

acetyl CoA

METABOLIC DISORDERS (cellular energy homeostasis imbalances)

Three Pillars of Poxel's Strategy

First-in-Class Programs Leading to Key Value Inflection Points

Unique platforms

1. Including: Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos. 2. Sumitomo fiscal year April-March.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Poxel SA published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 20:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 7,93 M 9,45 M 9,45 M
Net income 2020 -31,1 M -37,1 M -37,1 M
Net cash 2020 10,0 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 192 M 230 M 229 M
EV / Sales 2020 23,0x
EV / Sales 2021 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 80,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,50 €
Last Close Price 6,73 €
Spread / Highest target 212%
Spread / Average Target 130%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Kuhn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne Renevot Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pierre Legault Chairman
Sophie Hallakou-Bozec Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Takashi Kaneko Senior Vice President-Medical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POXEL5.82%230
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.5.66%77 356
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.31%55 717
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-4.09%52 143
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.41%49 100
BEIGENE, LTD.24.50%29 468
