POYA International : will participate in the investor conference- “Taiwan CEO-CFO Conference 2022” held by J.P. Morgan.
02/21/2022 | 01:51am EST
Today's Information
Provided by: POYA International Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/21
Time of announcement
14:37:48
Subject
POYA will participate in the investor conference-
"Taiwan CEO-CFO Conference 2022"
held by J.P. Morgan.
Date of events
2022/02/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference:9:00AM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Virtual Conference.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
POYA will participate in "Taiwan CEO-CFO Conference 2022"
held by J.P. Morgan.
to present recent business operation.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:Please refer to MOPS.
Poya International Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:50:03 UTC.