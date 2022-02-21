Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. POYA International Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5904   TW0005904007

POYA INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(5904)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

POYA International : will participate in the investor conference- “Taiwan CEO-CFO Conference 2022” held by J.P. Morgan.

02/21/2022 | 01:51am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: POYA International Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/21 Time of announcement 14:37:48
Subject 
 POYA will participate in the investor conference-
"Taiwan CEO-CFO Conference 2022"
held by J.P. Morgan.
Date of events 2022/02/22 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference:9:00AM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Virtual Conference.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
POYA will participate in "Taiwan CEO-CFO Conference 2022"
held by J.P. Morgan.
to present recent business operation.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:Please refer to MOPS.

Disclaimer

Poya International Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
