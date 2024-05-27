Attachments
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|33.4 EUR
|-0.60%
|+0.60%
|+19.29%
|Mar. 07
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|2023
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
Pozavarovalnica Sava dd published this content on 27 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2024 14:06:05 UTC.
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
|CI
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
|CI
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
|CI
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, D.D. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
|CI
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, D.D. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
|CI
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, D.D. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2020
|CI
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d. completed the acquisition of 100% of the share capital in NLB Vita d.d. from Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. and KBC Verzekeringen nv.
|CI
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, D.D. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
|CI
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d. and Zavarovalnica Triglav, d.d. completed the acquisition of Diagnosticni center Bled d.o.o. from Cinxro Holdings Ltd, Arx Equity Partners Limited and others.
|CI
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, D.D. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2019
|CI
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d. signed a sale, purchase, and transfer agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital in NLB Vita d.d. from Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. and KBC Verzekeringen nv.
|CI
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, D.D. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
|CI
|Pozavarovalnica Sava Dd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2019
|CI
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d. and Zavarovalnica Triglav, d.d. entered into a contract to acquire Diagnosticni center Bled d.o.o. from Cinxro Holdings Ltd, Arx Equity Partners Limited and others.
|CI
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d. completed the acquisition of 77% stake in KBM Infond, druzba za upravljanje, d.o.o. from Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor d.d.
|CI
|Croatia osiguranje d.d. cancelled the acquisition of an additional 14% stake in Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d..
|CI
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, D.D. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
|CI
|Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d. acquired additional 25.04% stake in Hoteli Bernardin d.d. from Bank Asset Management Company and others.
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+19.29%
|562M
|+18.18%
|35.6B
|+18.34%
|7.8B
|+10.60%
|6.5B
|+5.54%
|4.56B
|+12.17%
|865M
|+18.87%
|680M
|+104.10%
|414M
|+10.67%
|162M
|+8.20%
|155M