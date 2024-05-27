Pozavarovalnica Sava dd (or Sava Reinsurance Plc), also known as Sava Re dd, is a Slovenia-based reinsurance undertaking. It operates as a parent company of Sava Re Group, which comprises direct insurance and pension undertakings. The Companyâs activities are divided into four segments: Reinsurance operations, Non-life insurance operations, Life insurance operations and Other business segment. The Reinsurance operations segment comprises treaty and facultative arrangements for intra-group clients and insurance and reinsurance partners worldwide. The Non-life insurance operations segment supports local markets with non-life insurance products and customer oriented services. The Life insurance operations segment is focused on life protection and saving products, including pension schemes. The Other business segment comprises operations of the Companyâs non-insurance subsidiaries. Sava Re Group operates through subsidiaries in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Macedonia, Montenegro and Kosovo.

Sector Reinsurance