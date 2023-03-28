Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Slovenia
  Ljubljana Stock Exchange
  Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d.
  News
  Summary
    POSR   SI0021110513

POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA, D.D.

(POSR)
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-26
25.00 EUR    0.00%
03:28aPozavarovalnica Sava D D : Notification of managers' transactions in POSR shares
PU
03/23Pozavarovalnica Sava D D : Annual report of the Sava Insurance Group and Sava Re d.d. for 2022 in ESEF format
PU
03/22Pozavarovalnica Sava D D : David Benedek new member of Save Re's management board
PU
Pozavarovalnica Sava d d : Notification of managers' transactions in POSR shares

03/28/2023 | 03:28am EDT
Pursuant to the rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange d.d., Ljubljana, and the Market in Financial Instruments Act, Sava Re d.d., Dunajska 56, 1000 Ljubljana (also the Company), makes the following announcement:

On 24 March 2023, David Benedek, a member of the Sava Re management board, acquired 400 POSR shares for a total amount of EUR 10,040, representing 0.0023% of issued shares and 0.0026% of the shares outstanding.

After this transaction, David Benedek holds 1,200 POSR shares, and his voting power has increased to 0.0077%.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pozavarovalnica Sava dd published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 07:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 750 M 809 M 809 M
Net income 2023 52,6 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 387 M 418 M 418 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 799
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA, D.D.
Duration : Period :
Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA, D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 25,00 €
Average target price 26,90 €
Spread / Average Target 7,60%
Managers and Directors
Marko Jazbec Chairman-Management Board
Ivan Davor Gjivoje Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matjaz Strazisar Director-Information Technology
Martin Albrecht Senior Manager-Accounting Department
Andrej Gorazd Kunstek Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA, D.D.11.61%418
MUNICH RE4.28%46 582
SWISS RE LTD4.86%28 554
HANNOVER RE-5.39%22 249
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.5.57%13 503
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-8.37%8 521
