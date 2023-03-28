Pozavarovalnica Sava d d : Notification of managers' transactions in POSR shares

Pursuant to the rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange d.d., Ljubljana, and the Market in Financial Instruments Act, Sava Re d.d., Dunajska 56, 1000 Ljubljana (also the Company), makes the following announcement:
On 24 March 2023, David Benedek, a member of the Sava Re management board, acquired 400 POSR shares for a total amount of EUR 10,040, representing 0.0023% of issued shares and 0.0026% of the shares outstanding.
After this transaction, David Benedek holds 1,200 POSR shares, and his voting power has increased to 0.0077%.
