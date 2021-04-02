Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Ljubljana Stock Exchange  >  Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d.    POSR   SI0021110513

POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA, D.D.

(POSR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pozavarovalnica Sava d d : Adjustment to ISA recommendation regarding dividend payments

04/02/2021 | 07:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2 April 2021

Adjustment to ISA recommendation regarding dividend payments

Pursuant to the rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange d.d. and applicable legislation, Sava Re d.d., Ljubljana, makes the following announcement:

Sava Re has received a letter from the Insurance Supervision Agency announcing that the Agency follows recommendations to harmonise the treatments of supervised entities in the European Union; therefore, the Agency amends its recommendation regarding dividend payments dated 8 March 2021 so that:

  • it expects companies that are the parent of a group of companies to consider the financial position of both the company as well as that of the group of companies they are the parent of when deciding on the payment of dividends before 30 September 2021, and
  • the Insurance Supervision Agency will take into account the specificities of the business model when examining the profitability criterion of the supervised entity.

A translation of the letter of the Agency is attached.

Attachment:

Adjusted recommendation of the Insurance Supervision Agency regarding dividend payments

Disclaimer

Pozavarovalnica Sava dd published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 11:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA, D.D.
07:06aPOZAVAROVALNICA SAVA D D  : Adjustment to ISA recommendation regarding dividend ..
PU
04/01POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA D D  : Amendment to 2021 financial calendar
PU
03/23POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA D D  : Amendment to 2021 financial calendar
PU
2020POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA D D  : Notification of managers' transactions in POSR share..
PU
2020POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA D D  : Annual plan of the Sava Insurance Group for 2021
PU
2020NINE-MONTH 2020 RESULTS : Sava Insurance Group generates EUR 489.5 million in op..
PU
2020POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA D D  : Financial calendar for 2021
PU
2020POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA D D  : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Pozavarovalnica Sa..
AQ
2020POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA D D  : Life insurer NLB Vita d.d. becomes part of the Sava ..
PU
2020POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA D D  : Insurance Supervision Agency's measure regarding div..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 662 M 780 M 780 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,03x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 360 M 423 M 423 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 691
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA, D.D.
Duration : Period :
Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA, D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 22,23 €
Last Close Price 23,20 €
Spread / Highest target 7,76%
Spread / Average Target -4,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marko Jazbec Chairman-Management Board
Blaz Garbajs Finance Director
Mateja Lovin Heric Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matjaz Strazisar Director-Information Technology
Martin Albrecht Senior Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA, D.D.25.41%423
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG8.86%43 568
SWISS RE LTD12.19%28 710
HANNOVER RÜCK SE19.99%22 185
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.5.86%10 042
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED9.95%8 662
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ