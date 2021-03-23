Log in
Pozavarovalnica Sava d d : Amendment to 2021 financial calendar

03/23/2021 | 06:05am EDT
23 March 2021

Amendment to 2021 financial calendar

Pursuant to the rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange d.d. and applicable legislation, Sava Re d.d. makes the following announcement:

Sava Re d.d. informs the public that its 2021 financial calendar has been amended.

The change relates to the publication of both the audited annual report of the Sava Insurance Group and Sava Re d.d. for 2020 and the statement of compliance with the 'Corporate governance code for public listed companies' (scheduled date of publication as per the Company's financial calendar for 2021: 25 March 2021).

Since the auditing procedure will not be completed by the scheduled date of publication, the Company will - in line with the applicable publication rules for inside information - publish its audited 2020 annual report and the statement of compliance with the 'Corporate governance code for public listed companies' as soon as possible and no later than 15 April 2021.

Attachment:

Financial calendar for 2021

Disclaimer

Pozavarovalnica Sava dd published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 10:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
