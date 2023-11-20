(Alliance News) - Pozzi Milano Spa on Monday reported that the first exercise of warrants to 2027 has ended, during which 846,250 warrants were exercised and consequently subscribed for, at a price of EUR0.53 per share in the ratio of one share of compendium for each warrant, 846,250 newly issued Pozzi Milano shares, for a total value of EUR448,512.50.
As a result, 4.2 million warrants are outstanding.
On Monday, Pozzi Milano closed in the green by 2.2 percent at EUR0.73 per share.
By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter
