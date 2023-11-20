Pozzi Milano SpA is an Italy-based company primarily engaged in the tableware and homeware market. The Company offers different products within home accessories and decorative themes, including tableware collections and gift items. It delivers plates, cutlery, napkins, tablecloths and serving dishes, among others. The Company operates through its brands, such as Easy Life, which is a brand of decorated porcelain and melamine and is engaged in generating sales, Pozzi brand under which collections are made and Castello Pozzi as a third-party company operating in distribution. The Company is present not only locally but also globally under WD Lifestyle brand.