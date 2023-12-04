(Alliance News) - Pozzi Milano Spa announced Monday the acquisition of orders worth a total of approximately EUR1.6 million related to the supply of tableware products for the implementation of promotional activities both nationally and in Europe.

"The European initiative," reads the company's note, "confirms the effectiveness of the internationalization strategy undertaken by the Group, demonstrating its growing influence in both the retail and promotional sectors at the European level, and represents a significant step forward in the expansion process of the Pozzi Milano 1876 brand.

Fabio Sanzogni, CEO and Vice President of Pozzi Milano said, "These activities are a clear sign of the validity of our internationalization strategy. We are proud to see our brand also appreciated and recognized abroad, and we will continue to work to consolidate our presence in European markets. With this transaction, Pozzi Milano reaffirms its commitment to be a leading player in the sector, bringing Italian excellence and style to the world."

Pozzi Milano's stock closed Friday 3.4 percent in the red at EUR0.73 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

