PP PRIME : Notification of the disposition of power plant projects in Japan (Amendment 2)

August 16, 2022 Subject: Notification of disposition of assets of a subsidiary in Japan (Amendment 2) Attention: President Stock Exchange of Thailand PP Prime Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform the information of

a resolution of Board of Directors' Meeting No. 10/2022 held on August 15, 2022. The meeting acknowledged the disposition of assets of the Subsidiaries in Japan as follows:

On July 13, 2022, The Company was notified by an authorized director of the subsidiaries in Japan at that time. That on June 24, 2022 it had disposed the assets of some subsidiaries in Japan. With this regard, the Company was notified that it had disposed the assets to Kannawaen ("Kannawaen"), which are companies incorporated under the laws of Japan and not connected persons of the Company (referred to as the "Buyer"). The Disposed Assets has been sold consisting of (1) part of lands held by the Subsidiaries (17 plots out of a total of 26 plots) and (2) power plants system ("Power Plant Projects") (2 plants out of a total of 15 plants), and the ownership of some lands had already been transferred to the Buyer on July 4, 2022. The subsidiary has already received money from the sales proceeds of some assets of JPY 78 million (20 million baht), with a book value of JPY 260 million (67 million baht). As a result, the subsidiary has a loss on disposal of assets of JPY 182 million (47 million baht) (referring to the exchange rate of 25.87 baht per JPY 100 from the Bank of Thailand as of June 30, 2022).

The disposition of the Power Plant Project transaction is considered as a disposal of assets pursuant to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor Jor. 20/2551 Re: Rules for a Significant Transaction that is the Acquisition or Disposition of Assets and the Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Actions of Listed Companies in Acquisition or Disposition of Assets B.E. 2547 (the "Notification on Acquisition or Disposition").

The highest transaction value, calculated according to the criteria set forth in the Notification on Acquisition or Disposition, is 3.07 % (book value of asset/total assets), based on the consolidated financial statements for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, that have been reviewed by the auditor, which the size of the transaction is less than 15%. (In this regard, the Company does not have any other disposition of assets for the past 6 months prior to the date of the agreement to enter into the Disposition of the Power

