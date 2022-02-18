Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. PP PRIME Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPPM   TH0435010Y09

PP PRIME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PPPM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

PP PRIME Public : Issuance and offering to the convertible debentures No.2/2022

02/18/2022 | 06:12am EST
Date/Time
18 Feb 2022 17:39:21
Headline
Issuance and offering to the convertible debentures No.2/2022
Symbol
PPPM
Source
PPPM
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

PP Prime pcl published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 11:11:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1 701 M 53,0 M 53,0 M
Net income 2020 -330 M -10,3 M -10,3 M
Net Debt 2020 1 226 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,77x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 143 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart PP PRIME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PP PRIME Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
M.L. Phanpiengduen Sungkahapong Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Praween Deekajonedej Chief Financial Officer & Director
Namkang Pungthong Chairman
Phatcharada Jutaprateep Secretary, Chief Compliance & Director
Kanokwan Wannabuit Director & MD-Marketing & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PP PRIME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-27.14%36
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-7.09%17 847
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.98%6 739
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-2.94%6 605
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-20.21%5 468
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY0.32%5 230