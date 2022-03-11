Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. PP PRIME Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPPM   TH0435010Y09

PP PRIME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PPPM)
  Report
PP PRIME Public : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures

03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
Date/Time
11 Mar 2022 17:42:10
Headline
Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures
Symbol
PPPM
Source
PPPM
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

PP Prime pcl published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 11:18:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 650 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
Net income 2021 -186 M -5,62 M -5,62 M
Net Debt 2021 991 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 077 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 3,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart PP PRIME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PP PRIME Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
M.L. Phanpiengduen Sungkahapong Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Praween Deekajonedej Chief Financial Officer & Director
Namkang Pungthong Chairman
Phatcharada Jutaprateep Secretary, Chief Compliance & Director
Kanokwan Wannabuit Director & MD-Marketing & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PP PRIME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-32.86%33
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-17.33%15 923
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-3.78%6 578
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.67%6 039
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-24.79%5 168
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY-8.60%4 777