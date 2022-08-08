PP PRIME Public : Notification of early redemption of the debentures of PP Prime Public Company Limited, PPPM213A and TLUXE198A

PPPM/2565-062

8 August 2022

Subject : Notification of early redemption of the debentures of PP Prime Public Company Limited, PPPM213A and TLUXE198A.

To : The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Refer to Company's letter Subject: Notification of the redemption of the debentures of PP Prime Public Company Limited (PPPM213A and TLUXE198A), No. PPPM/2565-050 dated June 23, 2022

According to PP Prime Public Company Limited ("the Company"), as the issuer of the debentures, has informed the intention to redeem all the debentures PPPM213A before maturity in the amount of 186,840,000 baht and interest and a fee for the early redemption of the debentures to each debenture holder at the rate equal to 0.25% of the principal amount repaid by the Company to each debenture holder and wishes to redeem all debentures TLUXE198A before maturity in the amount of 225,720,000 baht and interest and fees for early redemption of debentures to each debenture holder at the rate equal to 0.25% of the principal amount of the debentures repaid to each debenture holder on August 8, 2022 according to the letter referred.

The company would like to inform that the Company redeemed the PPPM213A debentures by paying the principal amount of 186,840,000 baht, plus interest of 6,155,994.12 baht and a fee for early redemption of the debentures to each debenture holder in the amount of 467,100 baht, totaling the amount of 193,463,094.12 baht

and the Company redeemed the debentures TLUXE198A by paying the principal amount of 225,720,000 baht, plus interest of 1,791,598.29 baht and a fee for early redemption of the debentures to each debenture holder in the amount of 564,300 baht, totaling the amount of 228,075,898.29 baht already.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully

PP Prime Public Company Limited

(Mrs. Supattra Nakmontanakum)

Chief Executive Officer

Corporate Secretary

Tel. 02 029 1480