PPC : Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 No Change Statement

PPC Ltd

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Company registration number 1892/000667/06) JSE ISIN: ZAE000170049

JSE code: PPC ZSE code: PPC ("PPC" or "Company")

Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 No Change Statement

Shareholders are advised that the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and its own financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 (2022 AFS), together with the unmodified audit report of the independent auditor, Deloitte & Touche, have been published and will be available on the PPC's website www.ppc.africafrom today, 4 July 2022.

No Change Statement

Neither the 2022 AFS nor the audit report thereon contains any modifications to the reviewed condensed consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022, which were published on SENS on 27 June 2022.

The Company's notice of annual general meeting will be distributed to shareholders together with a copy of the 2022 AFS and the Company's compliance report in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad- Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 of 2003 read with the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act 46 of 2013 and its 2022 integrated annual report will be published on or about Wednesday, 27 July 2022.

Sandton

4 July 2022

