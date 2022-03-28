Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. PPC Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPC   ZAE000170049

PPC LTD

(PPC)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  03-24
3.97 ZAR   +1.02%
10:11aPPC : Dealing in securities by an associate of directors
PU
03/24PPC : De hoek site visit
PU
03/23TRANSCRIPT : PPC Ltd - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPC : Dealing in securities by an associate of directors

03/28/2022 | 10:11am EDT
PPC Ltd

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Company registration number 1892/000667/06) JSE ISIN: ZAE000170049

JSE code: PPC ZSE code: PPC

("PPC" or "the Company")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF DIRECTORS

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

Director

:

Mr AC Ball

Title

:

Non-Executive Director

Director

:

Ms N Mkhondo

Title

:

Non-Executive Director

Company

:

PPC Limited

Name of Associate

:

Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd*

Date of transaction

:

23 March 2022

Number of securities

:

68 852

Nature of transaction

:

On-market acquisition of securities

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Share price

:

R4.0300

Value of transaction

:

R277 473.56

Nature of interest

:

Indirect Beneficial

Clearance to deal obtained

:

Yes

Date of transaction

:

24 March 2022

Number of securities

:

8 714 795

Nature of transaction

:

On-market acquisition of securities

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Share price

:

R4.0276

Value of transaction

:

R35 099 708.34

Nature of interest

:

Indirect Beneficial

Clearance to deal obtained

:

Yes

* Mr AC Ball and Ms N Mkhondo have an indirect beneficial interest in Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd

("VCP"), which is the registered investment manager to Value Capital Partners H4 QI Hedge Fund and various other funds.

Sandton

28 March 2022

Sponsor

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Financial Communications Advisor:

Instinctif Partners

Louise Fortuin

Mobile: +27 71 605 4294

Disclaimer

PPC Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 14:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
