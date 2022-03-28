PPC : Dealing in securities by an associate of directors

PPC Ltd

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Company registration number 1892/000667/06) JSE ISIN: ZAE000170049

JSE code: PPC ZSE code: PPC

("PPC" or "the Company")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF DIRECTORS

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

Director : Mr AC Ball Title : Non-Executive Director Director : Ms N Mkhondo Title : Non-Executive Director Company : PPC Limited Name of Associate : Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd* Date of transaction : 23 March 2022 Number of securities : 68 852 Nature of transaction : On-market acquisition of securities Class of securities : Ordinary shares Share price : R4.0300 Value of transaction : R277 473.56 Nature of interest : Indirect Beneficial Clearance to deal obtained : Yes Date of transaction : 24 March 2022 Number of securities : 8 714 795 Nature of transaction : On-market acquisition of securities Class of securities : Ordinary shares Share price : R4.0276 Value of transaction : R35 099 708.34 Nature of interest : Indirect Beneficial Clearance to deal obtained : Yes

* Mr AC Ball and Ms N Mkhondo have an indirect beneficial interest in Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd

("VCP"), which is the registered investment manager to Value Capital Partners H4 QI Hedge Fund and various other funds.

Sandton

28 March 2022

