PPC : Disclosure of Beneficial Interests in Securities

PPC Ltd
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Company registration number 1892/000667/06) JSE ISIN: ZAE000170049
JSE code: PPC ZSE code: PPC ("PPC" or "the Company")
DISCLOSURE OF BENEFICIAL INTERESTS IN SECURITIES
In terms of paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements and section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008, as amended, shareholders are advised that the Company has received formal notification that Public Investment Corporation SOC LIMITED acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest held in PPC now amounts to 10.249% (previously 5.37%) of the total issued ordinary shares of PPC.
Sandton
24 January 2022
Sponsor
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Financial Communications Advisor:
Instinctif Partners
Louise Fortuin
Mobile: +27 71 605 4294
Disclaimer
PPC Ltd. published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 08:06:04 UTC.