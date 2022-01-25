PPC : Disclosure of Beneficial Interests in Securities

PPC Ltd

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Company registration number 1892/000667/06) JSE ISIN: ZAE000170049

JSE code: PPC ZSE code: PPC ("PPC" or "the Company")

DISCLOSURE OF BENEFICIAL INTERESTS IN SECURITIES

In terms of paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements and section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008, as amended, shareholders are advised that the Company has received formal notification that Public Investment Corporation SOC LIMITED acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest held in PPC now amounts to 10.249% (previously 5.37%) of the total issued ordinary shares of PPC.

Sandton

24 January 2022

Sponsor

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Financial Communications Advisor:

Instinctif Partners

Louise Fortuin

Mobile: +27 71 605 4294