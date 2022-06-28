Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. PPC Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPC   ZAE000170049

PPC LTD

(PPC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
2.980 ZAR   -1.00%
04:01aPPC : June 28, 20222022 FY Results
PU
06/27TRANSCRIPT : PPC Ltd, 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 27, 2022
CI
06/27PPC : Fy22 annual results presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPC : June 28, 20222022 FY Results

06/28/2022 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CELEBRATING 130 YEARS OF UNSHAKEABLE

SummariCondensed consolidatedfinancial statementsfinancial statements2022 2022

PPC

130

YEARS

PPC Summarised ﬁnancial statements 2022_Proof 8 - 25 June 2022

CONTENTS

PPC Summarised ﬁnancial statements 2022_Proof 8 - 25 June 2022

PPC AT A GLANCE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. PPC at a glance
  2. Commentary

9 Independent auditor's report

  1. Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
  2. Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss
  3. Condensed consolidated statement of other comprehensive income
  4. Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
  5. Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
  6. Segmental information

20 Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

58 Corporate information

FEEDBACK

We encourage feedback on our integrated reporting suite.

Kindly direct feedback to the group company secretary,

Mr Kevin Ross kevin.ross@ppc.co.za +27(11) 386 9585

Details for obtaining copies of the integrated report are also available from our group company secretary.

www.ppc.africa

SNAPSHOT OF PERFORMANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

R9,9 billion

Group revenue

FY21: R8,9 billion

R1,5 billion

Group EBITDA

FY21: R1,6 billion

(5) cents

Earnings/(loss) per share

FY21: 65 cents

R1,5 billion

Cash generated from

operations

FY21: R1,4 billion

R1,2 billion

South African gross debt

FY21: R1,9 billion

R0,4 billion

International gross debt

FY21: R0,7 billion

R1,0 billion

Group net debt

FY21: R2,2 billion

Resilient financial performance

Improved cash generation

Completed capital restructuring project

Repaid R1,2 billion of debt

Project finance debt in Zimbabwe has been fully repaid. PPC Zimbabwe is now debt free

OUR PURPOSE

PPC

CONDENSED

To empower people to

experience a better

CONSOLIDATED

quality of life

OUR VALUES

STATEMENTSFINANCIAL

R

always acting with

PPC always

does the RIGHT

thing

Holding each other

accountable and

integrity

2022

PPC strives for

E

EXCELLENCE

Striving for excellence

in everything

PPC's PEOPLE

are its strength

PPC values its people

and recognises

that every person

is essential to the

P

company's success

PPC has a

PASSION for

1

winning

Inspiring each other

with a positive

P

attitude and energy in

striving to be the best

PPC is

CUSTOMER-

focused

Customers are at the

heart of everything as

C

PPC strives to exceed

expectations every

time

PPC Summarised ﬁnancial statements 2022_Proof 8 - 25 June 2022

PPC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2022

2

COMMENTARY

Roland van Wijnen, CEO, said:

Our resilient cash generation demonstrates our focus on one of the most important measures of financial performance. These results were further supported by our efforts to drive efficiencies which helped mitigate inflationary pressures. Ultimately, Team PPC was able to reduce net debt by R1, 2 billion and finalise the work

to achieve a solid financial position. Furthermore, we have set our decarbonisation strategy in motion and are committed to tackling climate change head on. I extend my gratitude to all our customers for their continued support and to my colleagues who have worked diligently to ensure PPC continues to sustain its purpose of empowering people to experience a better quality of life.

PPC Summarised ﬁnancial statements 2022_Proof 8 - 25 June 2022

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

PPC

The group, in accordance with IFRS 5 - Non-currentassets held for sale, continues to account for

CONDENSED

PPC Barnet as a discontinued operation. Accordingly, the assets, liabilities and profit or loss are

reported separately in the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022. For the year

ended 31 March 2021, PPC Barnet, PPC Lime and Botswana Aggregates were all accounted for as

CONSOLIDATED

discontinued operations. During the year under review, PPC Lime and Botswana Aggregates were

sold with effect from 30 September 2021 and 16 September 2021 respectively. Regarding PPC

Barnet, binding long-form agreements for the restructure of the senior lender debt were signed on

19 April 2022 and all the conditions precedent were met on 29 April 2022, from which date PPC will

FINANCIAL

GROUP PERFORMANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

cease to consolidate PPC Barnet.

STATEMENTS

Group revenue for the 12 months ended 31 March 2022 increased by 11% to R9 882 million

(March 2021: R8 938 million). Excluding Zimbabwe, group revenue increased by 5%. Revenue in

PPC Zimbabwe increased by 34% off the back of a 28% increase in volumes.

Total costs, being cost of sales together with administration and other operating expenditure,

2022

increased by 19% to R9 360 million (March 2021: R7 887 million). The increase in total costs is

significantly affected by an increase in PPC Zimbabwe's costs of 85%. Other than continuing

hyperinflation and the 42% depreciation of the Zimbabwean dollar (ZWL dollar) against the

South African rand (ZAR), the most significant line item was an increase in PPC Zimbabwe's

depreciation expense to R386 million (March 2021: R24 million) due to the application of the

effective rate method of hyperinflating depreciation in the current year. Costs, excluding

depreciation and PPC Zimbabwe, increased by 7% with efficiency gains offsetting input cost

inflation.

Profit before tax from continuing operations decreased from R1 765 million to R186 million, due to

the items set out below:

PPC Zimbabwe incurred a loss before tax of R67 million (March 2021: R263 million profit)

Excluding PPC Zimbabwe's portion, fair value adjustments and foreign exchange movements

resulted in a gain of R18 million (March 2021: R148 million loss)

Impairments of R38 million (March 2021: R1 317 million reversal)

3

An IFRS - Share-basedpayment charge of R36 million (March 2021: R21 million).

Excluding the above in both the current and the prior year, operating profit from continuing operations would have decreased by R43 million or 11%.

Finance costs decreased by 15% to R240 million (March 2021: R283 million) due to lower average borrowings. Finance costs in South Africa decreased by 4% to R155 million (March 2021:

R161 million), while finance costs in the international operations decreased by 30% to R85 million (March 2021: R122 million).

PPC Summarised ﬁnancial statements 2022_Proof 8 - 25 June 2022

PPC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2022

4

COMMENTARY continued

The group taxation charge for the year amounted to R207 million relative to a charge of R742 million in March 2021.

Discontinued operations, which include PPC Barnet for the full year and PPC Lime and Botswana Aggregates until 30 September and 16 September 2021 respectively, generated a profit of

R158 million (March 2021: R1 141 million loss) for the year. The most significant change year-on- year was an impairment of R761 million in the prior year compared to a reversal of R215 million in the current year for PPC Barnet at the consolidated level to reflect the economic position post the restructuring agreements entered into on 31 March 2021.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the period from continuing operations decreased to a loss of 5 cents (March 2021: 65 cents) while headline earnings per share from continuing operations (HEPS) reduced to a loss of 3 cents (March 2021: 3 cents profit).

Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased by 7% to R1 493 million (March 2021: R1 598 million) with an EBITDA margin of 15,1% (March 2021: 17,9%). Excluding PPC Zimbabwe, the group's EBITDA from continuing operations decreased by 2%.

Cash generated from continuing operations before working capital changes decreased by 3% to R1 516 million (March 2021: R1 559 million). Stringent working capital management resulted in cash generated from continuing operations increasing by 6% to R1 454 million (March 2021:

R1 375 million). Cash generation and preservation remains a key performance measure for PPC.

Net cash outflow from investing activities reduced to R72 million (March 2021: R392 million) mainly due to the receipt of R503 million in cash from the disposal of PPC Lime and Botswana Aggregates offset to some extent by an increase in investments in property, plant and equipment of

R186 million. Net cash inflow before financing activities improved to R973 million (March 2021: R972 million).

Gross debt amounted to R1 581 million on 31 March 2022 (March 2021: R2 628 million). The R1 047 million decline in gross debt comprises a reduction of borrowings in South Africa of R692 million, CIMERWA Limitada (CIMERWA) of R216 million and PPC Zimbabwe of

R139 million.

PPC Summarised ﬁnancial statements 2022_Proof 8 - 25 June 2022

CEMENT SOUTH AFRICA AND BOTSWANA

PPC

Cement sales volumes in the region for the 12 months ended 31 March 2022 were in line with the

CONDENSED

Botswana cement sales continue to benefit from demand growth in the informal and rural markets,

prior year as demand normalised from a high base. Relative to the 12 months ended

31 March 2020 (pre-COVID-19), cement sales volumes increased by 5%to 9%. South Africa and

albeit at a "normalised" rate following the post-COVID-19 lockdown spike in demand. Cement sales

CONSOLIDATED

volumes in the inland region also benefited from pockets of demand from industrial construction

and mining activity. As a result, inland region cement sales volumes exceeded pre-COVID-19 levels.

Cement sales volumes in the coastal region experienced low single-digityear-on-year demand

growth due to a partial recovery in industrial construction demand. However, despite the

FINANCIAL

improvement in demand, cement sales in the region are still below pre-COVID-19 levels.

PPC is well positioned to benefit from a potential boost in cement demand once the government's

infrastructure programme gathers momentum. However, PPC has yet to experience any meaningful

STATEMENTS

uplift in cement sales from this programme except for limited road construction and rehabilitation

activity. The group can immediately make additional capacity available to capture any upswing in

demand.

2022

Cement and clinker imports, mainly from Vietnam, increased by 19% year-on-year and currently

exceeds pre-COVID-19 levels. PPC estimates that imports account for approximately 10% of South

African cement sales. PPC and the industry continue to engage with the relevant authorities for

relief against unfair competition from imports, which threatens the financial sustainability of a vital

component of the manufacturing and construction sector and erodes the industry's ability to

maintain jobs. PPC is committed to working with all parties within the parameters of the prevailing

competition laws to achieve a expeditious outcome.

PPC implemented average price increases of 4% to 7% year-on-year, which partially offset input

cost inflation. However, realised selling prices increased by 5% year-on-year due to a change in

product mix and a depreciation of the Botswana pula against the South African rand.

For the 12 months ended 31 March 2022, South Africa and Botswana cement revenue increased by

4% to R5 415 million (March 2021: R5 196 million). Relative to the comparable period in 2020,

revenue increased by 12%. EBITDA reduced by 5% to R825 million (March 2021: R866 million) with

a margin of 15,2% (March 2021: 16,7%). Both EBITDA and EBITDA margins were impacted by

5

higher input cost inflation and weaker volumes in the second half of FY22 due to a more normalised

demand and higher than usual rainfall. Relative to March 2020, EBITDA increased by 34,6% and

EBITDA margins increased by 2,6%.

PPC Summarised ﬁnancial statements 2022_Proof 8 - 25 June 2022

PPC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2022

6

COMMENTARY continued

MATERIALS BUSINESS

AGGREGATES, READYMIX AND ASH

After experiencing strong demand in the first half of FY22 due to a recovery in construction activity, the materials business experienced weaker demand in the second half of FY22 as a

result of higher than usual rainfall. For the 12 months ended 31 March 2022, sales volumes for the readymix and aggregates businesses increased by 7% and 10% respectively. Fly ash sales volumes decreased by 17% year-on-year off a high base as ash sales benefited from the shortage of alternative extenders like slag in the prior period. Relative to the 12 months ended 31 March 2020 (pre-COVID-19), aggregates and readymix volumes increased by 16% and 3%, respectively, while ash volumes declined by 1%.

Overall, revenue for the materials division increased by 10% to R1 086 million (March 2021:

R991 million). Compared to the 12 months ended 31 March 2020, revenue increased by 5%. EBITDA improved to R41 million (March 2021: R8 million loss) for the 12 months ended

31 March 2022.

INTERNATIONAL

Zimbabwe

PPC Zimbabwe continues to trade ahead of expectations even though trading conditions remain challenging due to the macro-economic environment. For the 12 months ended 31 March 2022, cement sales volumes increased by 28% year-on-year due to retail demand and support from government-funded projects. Relative to the 12 months ended 31 March 2020 (pre-COVID-19), volumes increased by 41%.

Revenue increased by 34% to R2 172 million (March 2021: R1 623 million) as a result of increased cement sales volumes. Compared to the 12 months ended 31 March 2020 (pre-COVID-19), revenue increased by 17%. PPC Zimbabwe adjusted selling prices in local currency and US dollar (US$) to reflect currency depreciation and input cost inflation respectively. EBITDA for the 12 months ended 31 March 2022 declined by 18,3% to R393 million (March 2021: R481 million) with a reduced EBITDA margin of 18,1% (March 2021: 29,6%). PPC Zimbabwe incurred additional costs in importing clinker to support volume growth and offset the impact of a planned and unplanned kiln shutdown during the period. The importation of clinker, higher maintenance costs and the depreciation of the ZWL dollar against the ZAR negatively impacted EBITDA. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) honoured its obligation to settle PPC Zimbabwe's legacy debt. The debt was fully repaid during December 2021. PPC Zimbabwe is financially self-sufficient and is focused on cash preservation and maximising US$ EBITDA. PPC received US$6,2 million in dividends from PPC Zimbabwe in FY22, plus an additional US$4,4 million in June 2022.

PPC Summarised ﬁnancial statements 2022_Proof 8 - 25 June 2022

Rwanda

PPC

Although COVID-19 related lockdowns unfavourably impacted CIMERWA's cement volumes in the

CONDENSED

first half of FY22, cement demand rebounded strongly in the second half post the easing of the

lockdown restrictions. Retail demand, exports and government-funded projects were the main

drivers of the rebound in demand.

CONSOLIDATED

For the 12 months ended 31 March 2022, cement sales volumes increased by 20% year-on-year

while revenues increased by 7% to R1 209 million (March 2021: R1 128 million). Compared to the

12 months ended 31 March 2020, volumes and revenues increased by 30% and 29%, respectively.

The rand strength against the functional currency impacted revenue contribution. EBITDA of

R341 million was in line with the prior comparable period (March 2021: R342 million), while the

FINANCIAL

EBITDA margin reduced to 28,2% (March 2021: 30,3%).

RESTRUCTURING AND REFINANCING UPDATE

STATEMENTS

South African debt facilities were also renegotiated to reduce the cost of debt and to ensure an

During the financial year under review, PPC Aggregate Quarries Botswana and PPC Lime Limited

were successfully sold and the South African balance sheet de-geared to acceptable levels. The

optimal mix of the tenure of the long-term facilities.

2022

Solvency was restored to PPC Barnet's balance sheet through the capitalisation of quasi-equity and

historical deficiency funding loans and subsequent to year-end the debt restructuring became

effective thereby restoring liquidity to the business.

7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PPC Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 08:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PPC LTD
04:01aPPC : June 28, 20222022 FY Results
PU
06/27TRANSCRIPT : PPC Ltd, 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 27, 2022
CI
06/27PPC : Fy22 annual results presentation
PU
06/27PPC : Condensed consolidated financial statements - march 2022
PU
06/22PPC : Trading Statement
PU
04/04PPC : Change in external auditor
PU
04/01PPC : Dealing in securities by associate of directors and disclosure of beneficial interes..
PU
03/28PPC : Dealing in securities by an associate of directors
PU
03/24PPC : De hoek site visit
PU
03/23PPC Ltd - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 938 M 565 M 565 M
Net income 2021 189 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net Debt 2021 2 231 M 141 M 141 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 630 M 292 M 292 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart PPC LTD
Duration : Period :
PPC Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Roland van Wijnen Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brenda Berlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Phillip Jabulani Moleketi Chairman
Kgomotso Molefe Chief Information Officer
Charles Naude Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PPC LTD-40.99%296
HOLCIM LTD-6.00%27 844
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-16.05%25 720
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-20.38%15 775
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC7.00%11 174
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-41.81%9 962