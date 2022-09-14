Advanced search
    PPC   ZAE000170049

PPC LTD

(PPC)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-12
2.620 ZAR   -2.96%
01:50aPPC : RMB Morgan Stanley Off Piste Conference Presentation
PU
07/27PPC : Bbbee certificate 2022
PU
07/27PPC : Notice of Annual General Meeting, Integrated Annual Report and B-BBEE Certificate and Change to the Board
PU
PPC : RMB Morgan Stanley Off Piste Conference Presentation

09/14/2022 | 01:50am EDT
Driving performance to sustain our purpose

RMB Morgan Stanley Off Piste Investor Conference September 2022

AGENDA

01 Introduction

02 RSA and Botswana cement

03 Zimbabwe

04 Rwanda

05 Achieving cost of capital and resuming dividends

06 Closing

1. Introduction

1.1 Introduction I Compelling investment case

Performance and returns focused

Leadership position in all markets

Well positioned to take advantage of

with optimised asset base

structural growth in infrastructure demand

A value-accretive pathway for reducing

Optimal capital structure to

An experienced, focused and

carbon intensity for a sustainable business

support group strategy

motivated leadership team

1.2 Introduction I Performance driven and committed to unlocking value

  • Run the company with mindset of a long-term owner to optimise total shareholder return
  • Prioritise margin improvement and return on capital over uneconomical top-line growth
  • Focus on optimising our core Southern African assets while managing our geographical footprint
  • Allocate capital in line with our stated capital allocation framework
  • Accelerate our sustainability efforts and implement our decarbonisation strategy

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PPC Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 05:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 882 M 568 M 568 M
Net income 2022 88,0 M 5,06 M 5,06 M
Net Debt 2022 1 063 M 61,1 M 61,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 81,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 071 M 234 M 234 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,7%
Managers and Directors
Roland van Wijnen Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brenda Berlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Phillip Jabulani Moleketi Chairman
Kgomotso Molefe Chief Information Officer
Charles Naude Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PPC LTD-48.12%234
HOLCIM LTD0.06%29 746
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-23.62%23 046
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-34.94%12 674
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-10.57%10 975
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-37.22%10 653