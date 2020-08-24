PPD : Forbes Names PPD One of North Carolina's Best Employers

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq:PPD), a leading global contract research organization, has been named to Forbes magazine’s 2020 list of America’s Best-in-State Employers for North Carolina. The recognition follows PPD’s inclusion on Forbes’ lists of America’s Best Large Employers the past two years and America’s Best Employers for Diversity.

With worldwide headquarters in Wilmington and operations in North Carolina’s Research Triangle region serving as key anchors for the company’s global operations, PPD and its talented professionals are committed to helping biopharmaceutical customers accelerate the delivery of safe, effective medical therapies for patients in need.

PPD’s strong corporate culture is essential to driving high performance, and the company’s defining principle of being game changers inspires employees to implement innovative strategies to address the challenges of drug development. Today, this includes critical work to accelerate customers’ potential vaccines and therapeutics for COVID-19.

“PPD is a great place to work because of our employees’ dedication to our shared mission of improving health,” said Ron Garrow, PPD’s chief human resource officer. “PPD creates an environment in which our teams can concentrate on what’s important and do the right thing for our customers and patients. In these unprecedented times, our mission has never been more clearly in focus. Now more than ever, we are pleased to be a part of the solution and are seeking top talent to join us.”

Forbes selected America’s Best-In-State Employers based on an independent survey of more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. The surveys were administered using a series of online panels and provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce.

The evaluation was made on a state-by-state approach and is based on two distinct criteria: employees’ willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family; and employees’ opinions on a series of statements surrounding work-related topics such as working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image regarding their current employer.

About PPD

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our customers include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With offices in 46 countries and more than 24,000 professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help customers bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value in delivering life-changing therapies to improve health. For more information, visit www.ppd.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “expect,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “target” and other similar expressions. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results, and therefore actual results might differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might materially affect such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the fragmented and highly competitive nature of the drug development services industry; changes in trends in the biopharmaceutical industry; our ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes that could make our services less competitive or obsolete; political, economic and/or regulatory influences and changes; and other factors disclosed under the “Risk Factors” section in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our latest annual report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on form 10-Q, which is available on our website at https://investors.ppd.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation and disclaim any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or make any new forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005447/en/