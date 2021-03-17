Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PPD, Inc.    PPD

PPD, INC.

(PPD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPD :  PPD Named a Leader in Digital Clinical Trial Solutions by ISG

03/17/2021 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 Recognized for comprehensive strengths in the design, deployment of decentralized solutions

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD), a leading global contract research organization, has been recognized for industry leadership in digital and decentralized clinical trial solutions by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. ISG recognized PPD as an ISG Provider Lens Leader for digital transformation services, specifically PPD’s clinical development and patient engagement solutions.

In its 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Life Sciences Digital Services Global Report, ISG recognized PPD with its clinical development designation based on PPD’s strengths in supporting clinical innovation, including deep domain expertise combined with digital knowledge; integration as a focus area; an extensive partner ecosystem; and comprehensive compliance with regulations. The patient engagement recognition is a reflection of PPD strengths in services focused on the patient experience; sophisticated solutions for patient enrollment; and an integrated patient and site education strategy.

“PPD is a clear leader in the move to decentralized clinical trials, a transition that gained additional momentum last year in the face of the pandemic and the need to enhance patient participation and experience,” said Niklas Morton, senior vice president, PPD® Digital. “At the core of ISG’s findings is our ability to create and implement digitally flexible protocols, tailored to the needs of patients, investigators and customers. This, in turn, can provide time and efficiency benefits, as well as advantages in data quality. In today’s challenging environment, our hybrid and decentralized solutions enable risk mitigation to be built into research plans, while allowing study teams to proactively incorporate digital and decentralized solutions into protocols.”

Digital or decentralized solutions are focused on improving the patient experience, reducing the burden placed on them to participate and broadening access to more patients by reducing the time and travel barriers associated with clinical research participation. Study protocols with these options incorporated are designed to reduce or eliminate the need for patients to visit research sites for screening, enrollment, study assessments and endpoint collection. This can be achieved through the combination of digital and operational solutions, such as electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOAs), remote eConsent, eSource, direct-to-patient supplies, home health care visits, devices/wearables and telemedicine. PPD carefully assesses the individual needs of each protocol and patient population to determine how to best design and implement each trial. In all, PPD won more than 60 new awards across all therapeutic areas in 2020 that leverage the company’s innovative digital trial design and delivery model.

As part of ISG’s Provider Lens designation, PPD received top marks among the 25 service providers ISG assessed across the globe. The honorees were determined following a nine-month research study, in which providers were independently evaluated. The findings – covering defined technology and service categories and industry-specific capabilities – were released in a comprehensive global report.

About PPD

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our customers include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With offices in 46 countries and more than 26,000 professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help customers bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value in delivering life-changing therapies to improve health. For more information, visit www.ppd.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “expect,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “target” and other similar expressions. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results, and therefore actual results might differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might materially affect such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the fragmented and highly competitive nature of the drug development services industry; changes in trends in the biopharmaceutical industry; our ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes that could make our services less competitive or obsolete; political, economic and/or regulatory influences and changes; and other factors disclosed under the “Risk Factors” section in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available on our website at https://investors.ppd.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation and disclaim any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or make any new forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PPD, INC.
09:28aPPD  :  PPD Named a Leader in Digital Clinical Trial Solutions by ISG
BU
03/03PPD  : Barclays Starts PPD at Overweight With $42 Price Target
MT
02/26PPD  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
02/26PPD  : Lights Up Headquarters Downtown for 2021 Rare Disease Day
BU
02/25PPD  : UBS Adjusts PPD's Price Target to $46 From $42, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/24PPD  : to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
BU
02/23PPD  : Posts Higher Adjusted EPS, Revenue in Q4; Shares Gain 4% After-Hours
MT
02/23PPD, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
02/23PPD  : Earnings Flash (PPD) PPD Posts Q4 Revenue $1.36B
MT
02/23PPD  : Earnings Flash (PPD) PPD Posts Q4 EPS $0.39
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 260 M - -
Net income 2021 361 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,6x
Yield 2021 0,02%
Capitalization 13 110 M 13 110 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart PPD, INC.
Duration : Period :
PPD, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 41,44 $
Last Close Price 37,41 $
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David S. Simmons Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher G. Scully CFO, Treasurer, Executive VP & Assistant Secretary
David Johnston Executive VP-Global Clinical Development
Karen Kaucic Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Rob Petrie Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPD, INC.9.32%13 110
MODERNA, INC.49.34%57 539
LONZA GROUP AG-2.95%43 600
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.70%36 560
CELLTRION, INC.-17.41%34 789
SEAGEN INC.-15.82%27 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ