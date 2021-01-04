PPD : to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD), a leading global contract research organization, will present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. David Simmons, chairman and CEO, and Chris Scully, CFO, are scheduled to present on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 2:50 p.m. (U.S. Eastern Time).

A live and archived webcast of the presentation, along with accompanying slides, will be accessible for up to 30 days through PPD’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.ppd.com.

About PPD

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our customers include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With locations in 46 countries and more than 25,000 professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help customers bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value in delivering life-changing therapies to improve health. For more information, visit www.ppd.com.

