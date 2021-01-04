Log in
PPD, INC.

(PPD)
PPD : to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/04/2021 | 09:05am EST
PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD), a leading global contract research organization, will present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. David Simmons, chairman and CEO, and Chris Scully, CFO, are scheduled to present on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 2:50 p.m. (U.S. Eastern Time).

A live and archived webcast of the presentation, along with accompanying slides, will be accessible for up to 30 days through PPD’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.ppd.com.

About PPD

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our customers include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With locations in 46 countries and more than 25,000 professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help customers bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value in delivering life-changing therapies to improve health. For more information, visit www.ppd.com.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 588 M - -
Net income 2020 140 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 428 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 85,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 965 M 11 965 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
EV / Sales 2021 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart PPD, INC.
Duration : Period :
PPD, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 39,37 $
Last Close Price 34,22 $
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David S. Simmons Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William Jacob Sharbaugh Chief Operating Officer
Christopher G. Scully CFO, Treasurer, Executive VP & Assistant Secretary
David Johnston Executive VP-Global Clinical Development
Karen Kaucic Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPD, INC.0.00%11 965
LONZA GROUP AG0.00%47 734
CELLTRION, INC.102.31%45 095
MODERNA, INC.0.00%41 340
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.00%34 352
SEAGEN INC.0.00%31 682
