PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that GLIDDEN MAX FLEX™ Exterior Fabric spray paint + primer* by PPG has been named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Home Renovation Awards in the Outdoor Living Essentials category. A full list of winners can be found at goodhousekeeping.com/home-renovation-awards-2023/.

Glidden Max Flex Exterior Fabric spray paint + primer features a revolutionary technology that provides maximized UV protection for fabrics including vinyl, leather, and rugs. This formula, coupled with a fan-shaped spray, requires fewer passes than a traditional conical-shaped spray and dries within five minutes without drips and streaks. Glidden Max Flex paint provides exceptional coverage while preserving the original look and feel of the item.

Glidden Max Flex Exterior Fabric spray paint + primer is available in eight colors exclusively at select HOME DEPOT® locations in the United States and nationwide at HomeDepot.com.

Learn more about GLIDDEN® paint at glidden.com.

