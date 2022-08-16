Introducing Vining Ivy: GLIDDEN Paint by PPG's ‘bluish, greenish' 2023 Color of the Year

It is absolutely, positively blue…and green. Either way, it’s a total vibe.

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that GLIDDEN™ paint by PPG asked consumers to call it like THEY see it with the announcement of the 2023 Color of the Year: Vining Ivy (PPG1148-6). This “bluish-greenish-something-in-betweenish” tone serves up versatile vibes, making it an on-trend addition to contemporary designs or a refined pop of color for those with more traditional taste.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005392/en/

Both the Glidden and PPG paint brands by PPG chose Vining Ivy – an on-trend teal – for their joint 2023 Color of the Year selection. The bold, yet calming blue-green can be used in multiple design aesthetics and spaces. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Consumers are seeking to simplify in this post-COVID era, as the past two years have shed a new light on the importance of serenity and little moments,” said Ashley McCollum, Glidden color expert. “Vining Ivy embodies this vibe perfectly. It is energizing yet grounding, and it works in literally any space. Its versatility takes the guesswork out of design, leaving consumers with more time to indulge in the things that matter most to them.”

This teal is as adaptable as its botanical namesake and expertly intertwines bold blue and refined green to create a captivating color symbolic of deep water. Vining Ivy’s jewel-toned hue can be used to set a calming mood in spaces, as its blue communicates feelings of tranquility while the emerald evokes feelings of balance. When paired together, these two undertones create an ultra-rich, uber-trendy color that has us “in our feels” as we cautiously emerge from the pandemic ready to resume living our best lives.

As a nod to Vining Ivy’s adaptability, Glidden color stylists see it showing up across exterior and interior commercial and residential spaces, styles and textures.

For consumers eager to see this color IRL (in real life), Glidden color experts recommend using this blue-green shade as a wall color paired with deeper-toned woods and off-white trim. For those looking for a more luxurious feel, Vining Ivy can easily go glam when accessorized with golden accents and bright white trim.

“Those who love this trendy hue but are still feeling in-betweenish on how to bring it into their space can treat themselves to the understated elegance of a teal accent wall or serve up a statement by featuring Vining Ivy on their kitchen cabinetry,” McCollum said. “Even the most modest spaces can benefit from the teal treatment. For those short on square footage but big on style, we recommend using this rich hue as a bold contrast to a neutral palette, making a petite room feel plush.”

As an exterior, this blue-green hue can punctuate a home’s personality, adding immediate curb appeal when featured as a front door color – the perfect complement to colorful landscaping.

DIYers looking to spend less and save time can benefit from choosing Vining Ivy in GLIDDEN DIAMOND™ paint and primer, which is the only one-coat paint starting under $30. Available exclusively at The Home Depot, a gallon of Glidden Diamond paint can cover an average-sized room in one coat while also offering exceptional hide and scrubbability.

Glidden Diamond is available exclusively at The Home Depot. Other Glidden brand products can be found at Home Depot locations across the U.S., Walmart, independent retailer locations nationwide, Amazon.com, and Glidden.com.

A trusted partner to the professional (pro) painter, PPG produces hospitality market insights for architects and builders to create spaces for luxury, comfort and impact.

The company’s color experts have aligned on Vining Ivy as the “it” color for both the Glidden and PPG paint brands in 2023.

“Simply put, it’s so nice, we picked it twice,” said McCollum.

For pros who would like to help their “do-it-for-me” customers stay on trend, PPG recommends tinting SPEEDHIDE™ Pro-EV Zero interior latex paint with Vining Ivy. A durable, zero-VOC* (volatile organic compound) product designed for new and repaint applications where speed is most important, Speedhide Pro-EV Zero paint can be applied in spaces while occupied, allowing pros to make quick work of interior projects without sacrificing quality. For pros working with customers looking to add a colorful, washable coating to walls, PPG recommends PPG ULTRALAST™ Interior Paint + Primer which delivers unprecedented washability perfect for kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms, hallways and more.

PPG brand paints are available at PPG PAINTS™ stores, independent retailers, The Home Depot locations across the U.S., and HD Supply, as well as MENARDS® stores in the Midwest. To find Vining Ivy and the rest of the 2023 trend colors at the store nearest you, visit www.ppgpaints.com.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For images and more information on PPG’s 2023 color trends, visit news.ppg.com/2023ColorTrends.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial, and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

*Colorants added to this base paint may increase VOC level significantly depending on color choice.

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Glidden, Glidden Diamond, Speedhide, PRO-EV, and PPG Ultralast are registered trademarks of PPG Architectural Finishes, Inc.

The Home Depot is a registered trademark of Home Depot Product Authority, LLC and is used under license.

Menards is a registered trademark of Menard, Inc.

CATEGORY Architectural Coatings Americas and Asia Pacific

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005392/en/