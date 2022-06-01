PPG Appoints Joe Gette as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Secretary

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that Joe Gette, currently assistant general counsel, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and securities, will become vice president, deputy general counsel and secretary, effective June 1. Gette will continue to report to Anne M. Foulkes, PPG senior vice president, general counsel and current secretary.

In this new role, Gette will assume corporate secretary responsibilities while continuing to provide oversight and support for the company’s global M&A activities. He will also have oversight responsibility for securities, labor and employment and commercial legal activities for PPG’s U.S. and Latin America, North and South regions.

“Joe’s vast experience and proven leadership capabilities will be invaluable in his new role. He has a wealth of experience in many areas of law and has consistently provided valuable and practical counsel across the organization,” said Foulkes. “This experience will serve him well as he takes on this new and very important role in the company.”

Gette is a sponsor for PPG’s LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Network (ERN) and is a member of the company’s Women’s Leadership Network. He joined PPG in 2005 as an assistant counsel and has held roles of increasing responsibility since that time in supporting several PPG business units, regional operations and serving as the lead transactional lawyer for the company.

Prior to joining PPG, he worked for the law firm K&L Gates. Gette earned his undergraduate degree from Allegheny College and his law degree from Vanderbilt University.

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets, and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

