    PPG   US6935061076

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/01 01:20:33 pm EDT
125.03 USD   -1.16%
05/31PPG Industries, Meta Materials to Develop Ophthalmic Devices for Extended Reality Market
MT
05/31Meta Materials and Ppg Announce Plans to Develop Electrochromic Applications for Ophthalmic Optics in the Extended Reality Market
CI
05/31Credit Suisse Initiates PPG Industries at Underperform with $115 Price Target, Says Earnings Could Be At Risk Amid Rising Interest Rate Environment
MT
PPG Appoints Joe Gette as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Secretary

06/01/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that Joe Gette, currently assistant general counsel, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and securities, will become vice president, deputy general counsel and secretary, effective June 1. Gette will continue to report to Anne M. Foulkes, PPG senior vice president, general counsel and current secretary.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601006067/en/

PPG announced that Joe Gette will become vice president, deputy general counsel and secretary, effective June 1. (Photo: Business Wire)

PPG announced that Joe Gette will become vice president, deputy general counsel and secretary, effective June 1. (Photo: Business Wire)

In this new role, Gette will assume corporate secretary responsibilities while continuing to provide oversight and support for the company’s global M&A activities. He will also have oversight responsibility for securities, labor and employment and commercial legal activities for PPG’s U.S. and Latin America, North and South regions.

“Joe’s vast experience and proven leadership capabilities will be invaluable in his new role. He has a wealth of experience in many areas of law and has consistently provided valuable and practical counsel across the organization,” said Foulkes. “This experience will serve him well as he takes on this new and very important role in the company.”

Gette is a sponsor for PPG’s LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Network (ERN) and is a member of the company’s Women’s Leadership Network. He joined PPG in 2005 as an assistant counsel and has held roles of increasing responsibility since that time in supporting several PPG business units, regional operations and serving as the lead transactional lawyer for the company.

Prior to joining PPG, he worked for the law firm K&L Gates. Gette earned his undergraduate degree from Allegheny College and his law degree from Vanderbilt University.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets, and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and Colorful Communities and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 483 M - -
Net income 2022 1 457 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 29 876 M 29 876 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 49 300
Free-Float 40,5%
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 126,49 $
Average target price 153,38 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Bhaskar Ramachandran Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Timothy M. Knavish Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-26.65%29 876
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-23.89%69 381
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-15.47%35 336
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.60%17 491
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-15.75%15 414
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.01%11 409