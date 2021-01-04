PPG : Appoints Tony Wu as Vice President, Greater China Industrial Coatings, Global Electronic Materials

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the appointment of Tony Wu as vice president, Greater China industrial coatings and global electronic materials, effective January 1, 2021. In this role, Wu will report to Kevin Braun, PPG vice president, global industrial coatings.

Wu joined PPG in 2014 as general manager, Greater China industrial coatings. In 2019, he expanded his accountabilities to include global leadership for the electronic materials segment. He joined PPG from Genus PIC where he held the position of general manager, China. Wu has more than 20 years of experience in the coatings and chemicals industry, having also held positions with BASF, Henkel and Nippon Paint.

Wu graduated from the University of Shanghai with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and obtained a Master in Business Administration degree from IMD business school in Lausanne, Switzerland.

