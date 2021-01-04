Log in
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

PPG : Appoints Tony Wu as Vice President, Greater China Industrial Coatings, Global Electronic Materials

01/04/2021 | 02:01pm EST
PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the appointment of Tony Wu as vice president, Greater China industrial coatings and global electronic materials, effective January 1, 2021. In this role, Wu will report to Kevin Braun, PPG vice president, global industrial coatings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005523/en/

PPG appointed Tony Wu as vice president, Greater China industrial coatings and global electronic materials, effective January 1, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

PPG appointed Tony Wu as vice president, Greater China industrial coatings and global electronic materials, effective January 1, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Wu joined PPG in 2014 as general manager, Greater China industrial coatings. In 2019, he expanded his accountabilities to include global leadership for the electronic materials segment. He joined PPG from Genus PIC where he held the position of general manager, China. Wu has more than 20 years of experience in the coatings and chemicals industry, having also held positions with BASF, Henkel and Nippon Paint.

Wu graduated from the University of Shanghai with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and obtained a Master in Business Administration degree from IMD business school in Lausanne, Switzerland.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate
CATEGORY Industrial Coatings


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 655 M - -
Net income 2020 1 188 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 996 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,8x
Yield 2020 1,45%
Capitalization 34 065 M 34 065 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,71x
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 151,70 $
Last Close Price 144,22 $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert King VP-Global Operations, Industrial Segment
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Christopher R. Caruso Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.0.00%34 065
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY0.00%59 732
ASIAN PAINTS0.40%36 424
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.82%35 222
AKZO NOBEL N.V.0.00%20 685
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.0.00%11 796
