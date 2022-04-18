Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PPG Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPG   US6935061076

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:03:24 pm EDT
128.27 USD   -1.78%
04/13PPG INDUSTRIES : completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project at Forget Me Not Children's Hospice in Huddersfield, UK
PU
04/12PPG INDUSTRIES : introduces ONECHOICE ADPRO MAX pigmented adhesion promoter for automotive plastics
PU
04/07UBS Adjusts PPG Industries Price Target to $177 From $196, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
News 
Summary

PPG Board of Directors Member Steven A. Davis Recognized as NACD Directorship 100™ Honoree

04/18/2022 | 08:09am EDT
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that PPG Board of Directors member Steven A. Davis has been included in the 16th Annual Directorship 100™ list of the nation’s “Most Influential Corporate Directors and Governance Experts” by The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). The list recognizes the most influential peer-nominated leaders in the boardroom and corporate governance community. Davis, former chairman and chief executive officer of Bob Evans Farms, Inc., joined the PPG Board of Directors in 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220418005122/en/

PPG Board of Directors member Steven A. Davis has been included in the 16th Annual Directorship 100™ list of the nation’s “Most Influential Corporate Directors and Governance Experts” by The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) (Photo: Business Wire)

“Steve’s invaluable expertise and leadership have had a dynamic impact on the PPG Board of Directors. He brings significant experience in managing a network of branded retail locations with a focus on customer service and experience,” said Michael H. McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. “As a PPG Board member, his involvement extends deep into our organization through our Black Employee Network and other employee resource networks, and his participation in a variety of events and global webcasts involving our employees.”

Davis serves on the Audit Committee and Sustainability and Innovation Committee of PPG’s Board. He served as chairman and chief executive officer of Bob Evans Farms from 2006 to 2015. Davis also held a variety of leadership positions in the restaurant and consumer packaged goods industries, including president of Yum! Brands’ Long John Silver’s and A&W All-American Food Restaurants and other senior executive and operational positions at Yum! Brands and at Kraft General Foods.

Davis currently serves on the boards of directors of Albertsons Companies, Inc., American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. and Marathon Petroleum Corporation and he previously served on the boards of CenturyLink, Inc., Legacy Acquisition Corp., the Sonic Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance. He also serves on the International Board of Directors for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

About the NACD Directorship 100™ List

Now in its 16th year, the NACD Directorship 100 awards recognize peer-nominated leading directors and governance professionals. Honorees are evaluated in four key categories: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high-performance standards. A selection committee reviewed the nominees’ histories of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles. The principles are a framework that encourages excellence in areas that include risk oversight, corporate strategy, compensation, and transparency. “The NACD Directorship 100 continues to honor those who have demonstrated exemplary board leadership and innovation in corporate governance,” said Peter R. Gleason, NACD president and CEO. “We honor these individuals’ forward-thinking minds and their ability to lead their board and organizations to current and future success.”

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

CATEGORY Corporate


© Business Wire 2022
