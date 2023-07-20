The Board of Directors of PPG (NYSE:PPG) today approved a 3-cents-per-share increase in the company’s dividend, declaring a regular quarterly dividend of 65 cents per share, payable Sept. 12 to shareholders of record Aug. 10.

This marks the company’s 500th consecutive dividend payment. Through the ongoing dedication and engagement of its workforce, the company has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899.

“I am proud of PPG’s long heritage of rewarding shareholders with dividend growth. This increase in our per share dividend reflects the continued, strong confidence that PPG’s Board has in the resiliency of our business and the strength and future growth of our operating cash flow,” said Tim Knavish, PPG president and chief executive officer.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE: PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings, and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets, and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230720097896/en/