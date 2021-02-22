PPG : Completes Acquisition of Coatings Manufacturer VersaFlex

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of VersaFlex from DalFort Capital Partners. VersaFlex specializes in polyurea, epoxy and polyurethane coatings for water and wastewater infrastructure, flooring, transportation infrastructure, and industrial applications. Financial terms were not disclosed.

VersaFlex is an aggregation of four U.S.-based protective coatings companies, consisting of legacy VersaFlex, Raven Lining Systems, Milamar Coatings and Specialty Products, Inc. The company has approximately 130 employees and three manufacturing sites located in Kansas, Oklahoma and Washington. Its full year 2020 revenue was approximately $70 million.

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

About DalFort Capital Partners

DalFort Capital Partners is a sector-focused investment firm based in Dallas, Texas, specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams in the lower middle market. The company works collaboratively to strengthen a company's strategic and financial position through operational improvements and acquisitions of complementary businesses. DalFort specialize in identifying and executing strategic add-on acquisitions for our portfolio companies that enhance the company's relationship with existing customers and expand its reach into new geographies or market niches.

