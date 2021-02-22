Log in
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
PPG : Completes Acquisition of Coatings Manufacturer VersaFlex

02/22/2021
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of VersaFlex from DalFort Capital Partners. VersaFlex specializes in polyurea, epoxy and polyurethane coatings for water and wastewater infrastructure, flooring, transportation infrastructure, and industrial applications. Financial terms were not disclosed.

VersaFlex is an aggregation of four U.S.-based protective coatings companies, consisting of legacy VersaFlex, Raven Lining Systems, Milamar Coatings and Specialty Products, Inc. The company has approximately 130 employees and three manufacturing sites located in Kansas, Oklahoma and Washington. Its full year 2020 revenue was approximately $70 million.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

About DalFort Capital Partners

DalFort Capital Partners is a sector-focused investment firm based in Dallas, Texas, specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams in the lower middle market. The company works collaboratively to strengthen a company's strategic and financial position through operational improvements and acquisitions of complementary businesses. DalFort specialize in identifying and executing strategic add-on acquisitions for our portfolio companies that enhance the company's relationship with existing customers and expand its reach into new geographies or market niches.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Protective and Marine Coatings


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 831 M - -
Net income 2021 1 653 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 162 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 1,63%
Capitalization 32 362 M 32 362 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 46 900
Free-Float 40,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Christopher R. Caruso Vice President-Information Technology
Robert King VP-Global Operations, Industrial Segment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-5.24%32 362
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-2.45%63 885
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.21%38 701
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-12.59%31 966
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-1.84%19 745
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.45%10 813
