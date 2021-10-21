Log in
PPG : Earns Prestigious R&D 100 Recognition for Paint, Coatings Technologies

10/21/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that three of its innovative coatings technologies have earned 2021 R&D® 100 Awards: PPG BFP-SE Battery Fire Protection, PPG ENVIROCRON™ Extreme Protection thermally conductive powder coatings, and PPG HI-TEMP® 1027 HD coating.

“At PPG, our global science and technology team works tirelessly to provide value-added solutions to our customers,” said David Bem, PPG vice president, science and technology, and chief technology officer. “Leveraging our expertise across industries – combined with our constant pursuit to help our customers – enables our organization to be an industry-leader in innovation. We are proud to be honored with this esteemed recognition.”

PPG BFP-SE Battery Fire Protection is an innovative coating that protects batteries in electric vehicles from fire and helps mitigate thermal runaway events, improving passenger safety. These solutions can be mass produced, efficiently applied and include battery fire protection suitable for various vehicle battery applications.

PPG Envirocron Extreme Protection thermally conductive powder coatings combine dielectric protection and thermal conductivity in a single multifunctional coating for electric vehicle battery packs. PPG’s proprietary platform enhances cooling efficiency and provides exceptional electrical insulation, mitigating arcing and shorting events to improve battery performance and passenger safety.

PPG HI-TEMP 1027 HD is the company’s next-generation ambient-cure, high-temperature corrosion under insulation (CUI) coating, which is ideal for new construction projects. It has excellent hardness and corrosion resistance, even during severe cyclic temperatures from -196 degrees Celsius (-320 degrees Fahrenheit) to 540 degrees Celsius (1000 degrees Fahrenheit). The coating’s resistance to the wear and corrosion that can occur on pipes, vessels and construction parts helps prevent damage and the resulting need for touch-up work, saving time and money.

In addition, LIQUID NAILS® FUZE*IT MAX® all-purpose construction adhesive by PPG was recognized as a 2021 R&D 100 Awards finalist. This advanced adhesive uses hybrid technology to deliver both exceptional grab and long-term strength to bond nearly everything to everything in any weather condition.

The R&D 100 Awards Committee and R&D World magazine honor the 100 most innovative technologies and services of the past year with the R&D 100 Awards. PPG has earned 32 R&D 100 Awards through the years.

About the R&D 100 Awards

Since 1963, the R&D 100 Awards program has identified revolutionary technologies newly introduced to the market and celebrated the top technology products of the year. Past winners have included sophisticated testing equipment, innovative new materials, chemistry breakthroughs, biomedical products, consumer items and high-energy physics spanning industry, academia and government-sponsored research.

About R&D World Magazine

Since its founding in 1959 as Industrial Research, R&D World magazine (www.rdmag.com) has served research scientists, engineers and technical staff at laboratories around the world, providing timely, informative news and useful technical articles that broaden readers’ knowledge of the research and development industry and improve the quality of their work. R&D World magazine is a publication of the Advantage Business Media Science Group, with sister brands including Laboratory Equipment, Bioscience Technology, Drug Discovery & Development, Laboratory Design, Scientific Computing and Controlled Environments.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and Envirocron are trademarks and High-Temp and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Liquid Nails and Fuze*It Max are registered trademarks of PPG Architectural Finishes, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate


© Business Wire 2021
