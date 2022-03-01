Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PPG Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPG   US6935061076

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPG Expands AMERLOCK Series of Epoxy Protective Coatings With PPG AMERLOCK 600 Multipurpose Option for Shop, Field Applications

03/01/2022 | 12:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New coating features one-year recoatabililty, compatibility with wide range of steel substrates, surface preparations

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the launch of PPG AMERLOCK® 600 multipurpose epoxy coating for applicators looking for maximum versatility in the shop or field. The high-build, polyamide-cured coating combines a broad application thickness range with fast dry times and a one-year recoat window.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005642/en/

PPG has announced the launch of PPG AMERLOCK® 600 multipurpose epoxy coating for applicators looking for maximum versatility in the shop or field. The high-build, polyamide-cured coating combines a broad application thickness range with fast dry times and a one-year recoat window. (Photo: Business Wire)

PPG has announced the launch of PPG AMERLOCK® 600 multipurpose epoxy coating for applicators looking for maximum versatility in the shop or field. The high-build, polyamide-cured coating combines a broad application thickness range with fast dry times and a one-year recoat window. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The PPG Amerlock coatings family is known for its excellent corrosion protection in tough environments,” said Juanjo Ardid, PPG vice president, protective and marine coatings, U.S. and Canada. “PPG Amerlock 600 coating builds on this high performance by also providing maximum flexibility in application surfaces and recoat windows.”

PPG Amerlock 600 works with a wide range of steel substrates, including carbon steel, stainless steel and galvanized surfaces, as well as marginally prepared surfaces. This versatility can help reduce coating inventory and complexity for fabrication shops.

The coating’s one-year recoat window makes it adaptable to an applicator’s schedule. Fabrication shops that ship to job sites where product might sit idle prior to installation can do touch-ups on-site with confidence in long-term coating performance.

PPG Amerlock 600 coating is dry to the touch within 1.5 hours of application and can be overcoated after four hours in typical shop operating environments for high throughput and minimal downtime during maintenance. It is also low VOC (240g/L).

PPG Amerlock 600 coating meets the ISO 12944 standard for protective paint systems and offers protection against corrosion in up to C5 environments. For more information, visit ppgpmc.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and Amerlock and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
09:09aPPG Announces New Commitments to Employee Diversity, Equity, Inclusion
BU
02/22PPG's Rebecca Liebert Elected to National Academy of Engineering
BU
02/21PPG INDUSTRIES : PITT-CHAR NX coating system awarded independent verification of enhanced ..
PU
02/21PPG provided almost $450,000 in relief funding in EMEA during 2021
BU
02/18PPG Named to Corporate Knights' CLEAN200 List as Top Producer of Sustainable Paints and..
BU
02/17PPG INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
02/17PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. : SEC Filing 10K
CO
02/17PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/16PPG, PPG Foundation invested $13.3 million in communities worldwide in 2021
BU
02/16PPG Report Shows Two-tone Finishes, Personalization Gaining Favor Among Car Buyers
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 459 M - -
Net income 2022 1 648 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 1,80%
Capitalization 31 494 M 31 494 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 49 300
Free-Float -
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 133,45 $
Average target price 174,62 $
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Bhaskar Ramachandran Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Robert King VP-Global Operations, Industrial Segment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-22.61%31 494
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-25.28%68 137
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-6.16%40 337
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-18.74%20 758
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-11.92%17 076
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.27%10 967