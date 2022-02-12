PPG Industries : 2022 PPG Investor Overview

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to current or historic facts. Forward-looking statements are identified by the use of the words "aim," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" and other expressions that indicate future events and trends.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Also, note the following cautionary statements:
Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's forward- looking statements.
Such factors include global economic conditions, increasing price and product competition by our competitors, fluctuations in cost and availability of raw materials, the ability to achieve selling price increases, the ability to recover margins, customer inventory levels, our ability to maintain favorable supplier relationships and arrangements, the timing of and the realization of anticipated cost savings from restructuring and other initiatives, the ability to identify additional cost savings opportunities, difficulties in integrating acquired businesses and achieving expected synergies therefrom, economic and political conditions in the markets we serve, the ability to penetrate existing, developing and emerging foreign and domestic markets, foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in such rates, fluctuations in tax rates, the impact of future legislation, the
impact of environmental regulations, unexpected business disruptions, the effects on our business resulting from the COVID-19
virus, the results of governmental investigations and the unpredictability of existing and possible future litigation.
However, it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, while the list of factors presented here and under Item 1A of PPG's 2020 Form 10-K is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in the results compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, lower sales or income, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties, other factors set forth in Item 1A of PPG's 2020 Form 10-K and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's consolidated financial condition, results of operations or liquidity.
Content Overview
PPG Overview and Competitive Advantages
Innovation and Growth Opportunities
PPG Segment, Business Unit, and Other Information
Appendix
PPG: industry-leading, global maker of paints, coatings
and specialty materials
Diverse Portfolio
AerospaceArchitectural
Auto Refinish
Protective & Marine
Auto OEM
Industrial
Packaging
Traffic Solutions
*Sales
*Adj. EPS
*Cash Flow
$16.8B $6.77~$1.6B
+21% YOY
+11% YOY
$1.7B of
Continuing to
Strong cash
acquired
lead in new
generation:
annual sales
product
deployed
since Dec '20
technology
~$24B in 10 yrs
Acquisitive Growth
Innovation
Cash Generation
~10%
~38% of sales
Operations
$
dividend
from sustainable
in 75+
increase in
products and
countries
3Q 2021
processes
Cash Deployment
Sustainability
Global Footprint
*Financials are full year 2021, Adjusted EPS excludes amortization expense related to acquisitions. Cash flow is cash from continuing operations. See appendix for reconciliation of PPG reported to adjusted EPS
Many levers for profitable growth
Specialty
Highly
Growing
High percentage
Strong pipeline of
Successful
products and
Diversified
portfolio of
of sales to
Innovative
acquirer of
solutions with key
global coatings
Sustainable
Aftermarket
products
coatings assets:
functional value
company
products
end-use markets
Consolidating
industry
Well positioned to deliver growth
