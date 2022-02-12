Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PPG Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPG   US6935061076

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPG Industries : 2022 PPG Investor Overview

02/12/2022 | 12:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PPG Investor Overview

February 2022

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to current or historic facts. Forward-looking statements are identified by the use of the words "aim," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" and other expressions that indicate future events and trends.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Also, note the following cautionary statements:

Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's forward- looking statements.

Such factors include global economic conditions, increasing price and product competition by our competitors, fluctuations in cost and availability of raw materials, the ability to achieve selling price increases, the ability to recover margins, customer inventory levels, our ability to maintain favorable supplier relationships and arrangements, the timing of and the realization of anticipated cost savings from restructuring and other initiatives, the ability to identify additional cost savings opportunities, difficulties in integrating acquired businesses and achieving expected synergies therefrom, economic and political conditions in the markets we serve, the ability to penetrate existing, developing and emerging foreign and domestic markets, foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in such rates, fluctuations in tax rates, the impact of future legislation, the

impact of environmental regulations, unexpected business disruptions, the effects on our business resulting from the COVID-19

virus, the results of governmental investigations and the unpredictability of existing and possible future litigation.

However, it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, while the list of factors presented here and under Item 1A of PPG's 2020 Form 10-K is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in the results compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, lower sales or income, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties, other factors set forth in Item 1A of PPG's 2020 Form 10-K and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's consolidated financial condition, results of operations or liquidity.

2

Content Overview

  • PPG Overview and Competitive Advantages
  • Innovation and Growth Opportunities
  • PPG Segment, Business Unit, and Other Information
  • Appendix

3

PPG: industry-leading, global maker of paints, coatings

and specialty materials

Diverse Portfolio

AerospaceArchitectural

Auto Refinish

Protective & Marine

Auto OEM

Industrial

4

Packaging

Traffic Solutions

*Sales

*Adj. EPS

*Cash Flow

$16.8B $6.77~$1.6B

+21% YOY

+11% YOY

$1.7B of

Continuing to

Strong cash

acquired

lead in new

generation:

annual sales

product

deployed

since Dec '20

technology

~$24B in 10 yrs

Acquisitive Growth

Innovation

Cash Generation

~10%

~38% of sales

Operations

$

dividend

from sustainable

in 75+

increase in

products and

countries

3Q 2021

processes

Cash Deployment

Sustainability

Global Footprint

*Financials are full year 2021, Adjusted EPS excludes amortization expense related to acquisitions. Cash flow is cash from continuing operations. See appendix for reconciliation of PPG reported to adjusted EPS

Many levers for profitable growth

Specialty

Highly

Growing

High percentage

Strong pipeline of

Successful

products and

Diversified

portfolio of

of sales to

Innovative

acquirer of

solutions with key

global coatings

Sustainable

Aftermarket

products

coatings assets:

functional value

company

products

end-use markets

Consolidating

industry

Well positioned to deliver growth

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2022 17:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
12:22pPPG INDUSTRIES : 2022 PPG Investor Overview
PU
02/10PPG Recognized by Forbes Magazine as One of America's Best Employers
BU
02/07PPG Industries to Acquire Arsonsisi's Powder Coatings Manufacturing Business
MT
02/07PPG to Acquire Powder Coatings Manufacturing Business of Arsonsisi
BU
02/07PPG Industries, Inc. signed an agreement to acquire Powder Coatings Business of Arsonsi..
CI
02/03PPG INDUSTRIES : announces partnership with Dutch education nonprofit C3
PU
02/02PPG Announces Leadership Appointments
BU
02/01PPG INDUSTRIES : introduces fast-drying, high-build primer surfacer for ENVIROBASE High Pe..
PU
01/31S&P Revises PPG Industries Outlook to Stable From Negative; 'BBB+' Rating Affirmed
MT
01/31PPG Renews Sponsorship With Team Penske, Returns Livery to Former Champion Josef Newgar..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 671 M - -
Net income 2021 1 472 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 1,51%
Capitalization 35 586 M 35 586 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 46 900
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 149,90 $
Average target price 174,62 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Bhaskar Ramachandran Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Robert King VP-Global Operations, Industrial Segment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-13.07%35 586
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-22.45%71 056
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-4.93%40 953
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-2.67%19 163
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-28.71%18 111
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.66%11 046