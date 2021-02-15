PPG Industries : DELFLEET ONE paint system approved by Daimler Truck North America

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2021 - PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has approved the PPG DELFLEET ONE® paint system for warranty and aftermarket repairs on its FREIGHTLINER® & WESTERN STAR® trucks.

As an integrated system of undercoats, topcoats and clearcoats, the PPG Delfleet One paint system was especially developed to meet the color-matching and productivity needs of aftermarket users. It is a progressive paint system for the commercial transportation industry.

Covering the full commercial transportation color palette, the system offers volatile organic compound (VOC) ratings of 1.5 pounds per gallon for basecoat, direct gloss and matte finishes. Undercoats and clearcoats have VOC ratings as low as 1.4 pounds per gallon. As a result, the system can reduce VOC emissions by 57% compared to typical 3.5 VOC commercial paint systems, helping customers to meet regulatory requirements.

'We're confident the PPG Delfleet One paint system will ensure users achieve high-quality repairs on Freightliner and Western Star vehicles while also fostering a sustainable workplace due to the ultra-low VOC emissions,' said Scott Colvin, PPG brand manager, fleet segments, commercial coatings, U.S. and Canada. 'We are pleased that Daimler Truck North America recognizes the system as a preferred paint line.'

For more information about the PPG Delfleet Onepaint system, visit

www.DelfleetOne.com or call 1-800-647-6050.

About Daimler Trucks North America

Daimler Trucks North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company, the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world, Delfleet One and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc. © 2021 PPG Industries, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freightliner and Western Star are registered trademarks of Daimler Trucks North America LLC and Thomas Built Buses is a trademark of Thomas Built Buses, Inc.

