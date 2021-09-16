PPG Industries : Industrial Coatings Segment – Information Session

Forward looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to current or historic facts. Forward-looking statements are identified by the use of the words "aim," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" and other expressions that indicate future events and trends. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Also, note the following cautionary statements:

Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's forward-looking statements. Such factors include global economic conditions, increasing price and product competition by foreign and domestic competitors, fluctuations in cost and availability of raw materials, the ability to achieve selling price increases, the ability to recover margins, customer inventory levels, our ability to maintain favorable supplier relationships and arrangements, the timing of and the realization of anticipated cost savings from restructuring initiatives, the ability to identify additional cost savings opportunities, difficulties in integrating acquired businesses and achieving expected synergies therefrom, economic and political conditions in the markets we serve, the ability to penetrate existing, developing and emerging foreign and domestic markets, foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in such rates, fluctuations in tax rates, the impact of future legislation, the impact of environmental regulations, unexpected business disruptions, disruption to our business resulting from the COVID-19 virus, the results of governmental investigations and the unpredictability of existing and possible future litigation. However, it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, while the list of factors presented here and under Item 1A of PPG's 2020 Form 10-K is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in the results compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, lower sales or income, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties, other factors set forth in Item 1A of PPG's 2020 Form 10-K and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's consolidated financial condition, results of operations or liquidity.