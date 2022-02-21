PPG Industries : PITT-CHAR NX coating system awarded independent verification of enhanced durability

UL Verification results far exceed requirements of industry's test standard

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 21, 2022 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has received independent verification of enhanced durability for its PPG PITT-CHAR® NX passive fire protection (PFP) coating system. The verification was provided by UL Verification, which is an independent assessor that scrutinizes the validity of product performance claims.

In an industry first, PPG PITT-CHAR NX coating was subjected to double the exposure conditions for the most onerous category in the UL standards* for durability. After exposure, the coating was tested against control samples to verify compliance with the relevant UL fire standard**.

"This endorsement of double exposure demonstrates that even in the most extreme environmental and fire conditions, PPG PITT-CHAR NX coating can provide performance with the very highest levels of confidence," said Richard Holliday, PPG global director, hydrocarbon PFP, protective and marine coatings.

The latest UL testing results add to several third-party accreditations already awarded to PPG PITT-CHAR NX coating system. These include ASTM, ISO and NORSOK accreditation for the coating's suitability for industrial, marine and offshore environments without degradation in fire resistance.

PPG PITT-CHAR NX coating is a flexible epoxy PFP system offering reduced coating thickness, lower weight and faster application while also providing outstanding fire resistance and durability.

*UL 2431 Standard for Safety for Durability of Fire Resistive Coatings and Materials

**UL 1709 Rapid Rise Fire Tests of Protection Materials for Structural Steel

