  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PPG Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPG   US6935061076

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

PPG Industries : PITT-CHAR NX coating system awarded independent verification of enhanced durability

02/21/2022 | 12:11pm EST
UL Verification results far exceed requirements of industry's test standard

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 21, 2022 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has received independent verification of enhanced durability for its PPG PITT-CHAR® NX passive fire protection (PFP) coating system. The verification was provided by UL Verification, which is an independent assessor that scrutinizes the validity of product performance claims.

In an industry first, PPG PITT-CHAR NX coating was subjected to double the exposure conditions for the most onerous category in the UL standards* for durability. After exposure, the coating was tested against control samples to verify compliance with the relevant UL fire standard**.

"This endorsement of double exposure demonstrates that even in the most extreme environmental and fire conditions, PPG PITT-CHAR NX coating can provide performance with the very highest levels of confidence," said Richard Holliday, PPG global director, hydrocarbon PFP, protective and marine coatings.

The latest UL testing results add to several third-party accreditations already awarded to PPG PITT-CHAR NX coating system. These include ASTM, ISO and NORSOK accreditation for the coating's suitability for industrial, marine and offshore environments without degradation in fire resistance.

PPG PITT-CHAR NX coating is a flexible epoxy PFP system offering reduced coating thickness, lower weight and faster application while also providing outstanding fire resistance and durability.

*UL 2431 Standard for Safety for Durability of Fire Resistive Coatings and Materials

**UL 1709 Rapid Rise Fire Tests of Protection Materials for Structural Steel

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and PITT-CHAR are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.


Media Contact:
Andrew Wood
Corporate Communications, EMEA
+31 6 5121 6579
awood@ppg.com

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 17:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
