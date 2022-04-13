PPG Industries : completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project at Forget Me Not Children's Hospice in Huddersfield, UK

HUDDERSFIELD, United Kingdom, April 13, 2022 - PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® project that helped revitalize part of the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. The project brought together more than 40 volunteers from PPG and professional painting firm Bell Group, who spent three days beautifying Russell House, which is the heart of the hospice.

PPG provided $24,000 (18,500 pounds) to support the redecoration and supplied more than 120 gallons (450 liters) of JOHNSTONE'S™ paint by PPG, including Johnstone's Trade Aqua Guard and Johnstone's STORMSHIELD™ Smooth Masonry paint by PPG. PPG also commissioned local illustrator Carly Gledhill to create two indoor murals that were inspired by tranquil wildlife and painted by the volunteers.

The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as nearby Birstall, where PPG has an Architectural Coatings facility.

The Forget Me Not Children's Hospice delivers pioneering care through pregnancy, childhood and loss, whenever families need it most. It offers high-quality, bespoke specialist services for parents-to-be, babies, children and their families who are coping with life-limiting conditions and living with bereavement.

"We're incredibly grateful for the amazing work PPG and the volunteers have done at our hospice through the Colorful Communities initiative," said Alison Parker, partnerships, trusts and foundations, and major gift manager for Forget Me Not Children's Hospice. "With the company's help, Russell House is now newly decorated and ready to support local children and families for the next 10 years."

The volunteers painted children's bedrooms, play areas and office spaces in a color palette chosen by the hospice's care team with the assistance of Donna Taylor, PPG principal technical color consultant, U.K. and Ireland. The palette consists of soft blues, greens and purples, which are passive colors suited to spaces that need to be soothing and relaxing, plus yellow for active spaces that need to be stimulating.

"We're proud to have brought together our volunteers and products to demonstrate our commitment to the community in which we live and operate," said Nina Skodova, PPG communications leader, U.K. and Ireland. "We are delighted to have beautified Russell House to support the children at Forget Me Not Children's Hospice and their families."

The Colorful Communities program, PPG's signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG's committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets - from painting classrooms to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed nearly 400 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 7.4 million people in 42 countries.

PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested $13.3 million in 2021, supporting hundreds of organizations across more than 40 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at communities.ppg.com.

