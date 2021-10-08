PPG Industries : completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project at Lipetsk State Technical University in Russia

Company also providing funding for research, internship opportunities

LIPETSK, Russia, October 8, 2021 - PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® project at Lipetsk State Technical University (LTSU) in Lipetsk, Russia. The company also will provide funding to LTSU for scientific equipment and a series of internships.

The project brought together 14 PPG volunteers, who spent 124 hours revitalizing the hallways at LTSU. The volunteers painted one of the halls with murals according to a chemistry design made by local artist Daniil Bely, whose portfolio includes high-profile public projects. The goal of the design is to remind students of science's many contributions to society and its importance.

PPG provided around 40 gallons (150 liters) of TIKKURILA® coatings, including Tikkurila Euro Primer and TIKKURILA LUJA 7® wall and ceiling paint, to cover more than 4,300 square feet (400 square meters) of surfaces.

PPG also provided $28,000 (2 million roubles) to fund the purchase of 19 items of scientific equipment for coatings-related disciplines as well as student scientific and technological research. This includes a nitrogen generator, adhesion tester, thickness gauge and a number of other devices and tools. LSTU students with relevant specializations also will be offered internship opportunities at PPG's automotive OEM and industrial coatings production facility in Lipetsk. This initiative will help young professionals gain practical work experience in the coatings industry and undergo additional training.

The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world.

"Supporting education in the technology disciplines is one of PPG's global priorities," said Olga Kolevatova, PPG country leader, Russia. "We also are delighted that this project is a part of The Colorful Communities program that has truly global outreach. It is very important for us to build long-term, productive relationships with the professional and scientific communities in the regions where we operate. We hope that our collaboration with LSTU will be beneficial for the university and will enable Lipetsk students to come closer to realizing their professional and scientific goals."

"The tasks of higher education in the technology fields include providing future specialists with a solid scientific base and preparing them for the modern labor market," said Elena Kalmykova, head, LTSU Chemistry Department. "Cooperation with companies that are willing to offer support for the educational process and also provide internship opportunities creates an advantage for our students in building their future careers. We hope that this experience will be successful for both students and PPG."

PPG has been operating in Russia for 16 years. The company's plant in Lipetsk is part of a special economic zone of industrial production that includes automotive, industrial, protective and marine coatings. The company also has an automotive OEM coatings plant in Kolomna and two architectural coatings plants in St. Petersburg.

The Colorful Communities program, PPG's signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG's committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets - from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed 330 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 6.7 million people in 42 countries.

PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $13 million in 2020, supporting hundreds of organizations across more than 30 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and Colorful Communities and the PPG logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Tikkurila and Luja 7 are registered trademarks of Tikkurila Oij. Tikkurila recently became part of PPG..

PPG Media Contact:

Andrew Wood

Corporate Communications EMEA

+31 6 5121 6579

awood@ppg.com

www.ppg.com