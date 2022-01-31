Log in
    PPG   US6935061076

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report
PPG Industries : funds projects at Lipetsk State Technical University in Russia

01/31/2022 | 12:12pm EST
Company provides scientific equipment, paid internships for STEM education

LIPETSK, Russia, Jan. 31, 2022 - PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of a project that provided $38,000 (2.8 million rubles) in scientific equipment for a chemical laboratory renovation at Lipetsk State Technical University (LSTU) in Russia. The equipment will be used for training in coatings-related disciplines and for individual student research.

"PPG works with universities around the world because we know the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education for a skilled workforce," said Olga Kolevatova, PPG country leader, Russia. "We hope that our collaboration with LSTU will be useful for the university and will help young professionals get closer to achieving their professional and scientific ambitions."

The equipment includes a nitrogen generator, adhesion tester, thickness gauge and other devices and tools. LSTU students with relevant specializations also will be offered internship opportunities at PPG's automotive OEM and industrial coatings production facility in Lipetsk. This initiative will help young professionals gain practical work experience in the coatings industry and undergo additional training.

"This is a winning combination for the university, its students and PPG," said Sergey Kurbatov, deputy head of administration for the Lipetsk region. "LSTU gets a world-class laboratory and partner, the students can improve their skills and knowledge because of the lab and internships, and PPG gains exposure to potential skilled employees among the students. This collaboration also provides an excellent example of the responsibility of business in shaping the knowledge of our society."

"We are happy to help LSTU, which is the leading university in the Lipetsk region, train personnel for the developing economy," said Oleg Valuev, PPG plant manager, Lipetsk. "In our experience, LSTU students demonstrate a high level of professional abilities. By upgrading the laboratory equipment and offering internships, we help prepare them for practical work."

PPG volunteers recently completed a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® project to revitalize public spaces at LSTU using TIKKURILA® paint by PPG. PPG provided around 40 gallons (150 liters) of Tikkurila coatings, including Tikkurila Euro Primer and Tikkurila LUJA 7® wall and ceiling paint, to cover more than 4,300 square feet (400 square meters) of surfaces. The employee volunteers painted several walls with murals designed by Lipetsk artist Daniil Bely, whose portfolio includes other high-profile public projects. Bely's art was inspired by material science and chemistry, reminding students of the progress of science and its importance for the future of society.

PPG has been operating in Russia for 16 years. The company's plant in Lipetsk is located in a special economic zone; the plant includes automotive, industrial, protective and marine coatings. The company also has an automotive OEM coatings plant in Kolomna and two architectural coatings plants in St. Petersburg.

The Colorful Communities program, PPG's signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG's committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets - from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed 380 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 6.8 million people in 42 countries.

PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $13 million in 2020, supporting hundreds of organizations across more than 30 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and Colorful Communities and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Luja and Tikkurila are registered trademarks of Tikkurila Oyj.

PPG Media Contacts:
Varvara Cherkasova
Tikkurila Communications
+7915-452-1362
varvara.cherkasova@tikkurila.com

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 17:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
