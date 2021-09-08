Log in
    PPG   US6935061076

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report
PPG Industries : introduces new SIGMA SAILADVANCE NX coating, delivering significant antifouling technology breakthrough

09/08/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
AMSTERDAM, Sept. 8, 2021 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the launch of PPG SIGMA SAILADVANCETM NX coating, which is the latest addition to the successful PPG Sigma Sailadvance range and a significant breakthrough in antifouling technology.

PPG Sigma Sailadvance NX coating was specifically developed to provide maximum hull protection and vessel performance in line with the requirements arising from International Maritime Organization (IMO) energy-efficiency measures. The coating delivers significant savings in fuel and related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, resulting in lower total operational costs and improved contribution toward global carbon-reduction measures.

The culmination of 10 years of intensive product development by PPG's resin synthesis experts, PPG Sigma Sailadvance NX coating solves the shipping industry's antifouling technology challenges by delivering real linear polishing, a minimal leached layer and protection against a broad spectrum of global fouling conditions.

Formulated using PPG's proprietary zinc methacrylate controlled surface active polymer (CSP) resin, PPG Sigma Sailadvance NX coating delivers ultra-premium performance with minimal speed loss of 1.0% to 1.5% on average over the operational period as well as improved fuel-saving capabilities and up to 15% CO2 savings.

The coating uses a binder formulation that provides real linear polishing that is unaffected by changing seawater temperatures and minimizes the development of a leached layer. Tests and applications with existing customers show no performance loss over the period of operation, with the coating reliably achieving 45 days of idle-time protection.

PPG Sigma Sailadvance NX coating also contains an ultra-strong biocide package that targets a wide range of global fouling growth conditions, from bacterial slime and soft fouling to aggressive animal fouling.

'In developing PPG Sigma Sailadvance NX coating, our goal was to overcome the major challenges of antifouling technologies with a unique binder that ensures constant biocide availability on the hull surface and protection against broad fouling conditions,' said Ariana Psomas, PPG global segment director, newbuild and dry dock, Protective and Marine Coatings. 'The new antifouling technology delivers significant CO2 savings during operation and guaranteed long-term static protection, making it an effective solution to meet emerging industry needs.'

PPG's ultra-premium zinc methacrylate CSP resin gives a molecular structure with twice as many reactive sites to promote chemical hydrolysis than other acrylate technologies. This allows hydrolysis to be carefully controlled and results in a minimal leached layer and true linear polishing. It also ensures that biocide availability is controlled to the level required for maximum and stable protection over the operational period and while stationary.

'This unique combination results in unrivaled performance and CO2 reduction benefits for our customers,' said Psomas. 'Thanks to the combination of its three unique levers, PPG Sigma Sailadvance NX coating far exceeds the performance delivered by products that are based on other acrylate technologies.'

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and Sigma Sailadvance are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.


Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 17:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
